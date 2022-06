The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant 6/24/2022 at 5751 SW Charolais Ave, Arcadia, Florida 34266, after an active investigation revealed 9.11 pounds of Marijuana. During the investigation, probable cause was established for the arrest of Linda Stoddard, Daniel Stoddard, and Patsy Matejka. All three were located and arrested during the execution of the search warrant. None of the subjects involved had current medical marijuana identification cards.

DESOTO COUNTY, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO