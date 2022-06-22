Commissioners approve agreements

POMEROY — The Meigs County Commissioners met last week in regular session, where they approved an agreement for an adult education program.

Present during the meeting were President Jimmy Will, Vice President Shannon Miller, Commissioner Tim Ihle and Clerk Tonya Edwards. Also present were Job and Family Services (JFS) Director Theresa Lavender, commission candidate Zach Manuel, and Middleport Building Inspector Mike Hendrickson.

Commissioners approved a motion to extend the subgrant agreement with Buckeye Hills Career Center to provide services of a dean of expansion to assist in establishing an Adult Education Program in Meigs County through the Benefit Bridge Program.

Commissioners accepted last week’s minutes and the week’s bills in the total amount of $508,005.81.

Commissioners approved to appropriate $2,500 into B054B01 to pay the contract with the hardware supplier for probate computer fees.

An appropriation was also approved for $60,000 into line item A004B14 for the commissioners’ office.

The contract with Washington County Jail was approved for $83 per person per day.

Commissioners approved the following subgrant agreements with the Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office of James K. Stanley: for the purpose of providing a full-time investigator; to provide a full-time attorney to JFS; and to provide a full-time fraud investigator to the JFS.

Commissioners approved to authorize the Director of JFS to purchase three Chevy Equinox from Mark Porter for $27,690 each, for a total of $83,070.

Hendrickson, with the Village of Middleport, presented the commissioners with Ordinance 144-22, a purchase agreement for the Middleport property. The commissioners will seek legal council to prepare the deed and to prepare closing on the Middleport property. The cost of the property is $40,000. Commissioners approved the purchase.

Commissioners entered into executive session to consider appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, or compensation of public employee or official. No action was taken upon returning to regular session.

Miller mentioned the courthouse will be closed Monday, June 20 in observance of Juneteenth.