Miami, FL

Get to know Emory Williams, the Hurricanes’ newest quarterback commit

By Adam Lichtenstein, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 4 days ago
Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal cheers on his team during spring practice on March 9. Mike Stocker / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

While on a trip to Miami about two weeks ago, Emory Williams was surprised to be recognized by a stranger.

“I was sitting at a restaurant, and they asked if I was the recruit, Emory,” Williams said. “And I was like, ‘Holy cow. I need to come to this place. They really love their football team.’”

The encounter with a fan who already knew him helped Williams make up his mind: He was going to be a Hurricane. The three-star 2023 quarterback committed to Miami on Monday.

“You can tell the city of Miami and the people of Miami are really behind the football team ... You can just tell it’s one big family behind that football team, starting with the coaches to the players to the community,” Williams told the Sun Sentinel.

Williams, a 6-4.5, 190-pound signal-caller, is the eighth member of the Hurricanes’ 2023 class, which is currently ranked 32nd in the nation and seventh in the ACC. Miami has some recruiting momentum going, as they’ve secured commitments from Wiliams and tight ends Jackson Carver and Reid Mikeska in the last 10 days. They also received a commitment from junior college wide receiver Colbie Young , who will be eligible this season.

Williams’ recruitment to Miami developed in the spring and rapidly picked up steam. He said he first talked to a Miami graduate assistant in February, but his communication with the staff picked up in April and May. He took an unofficial visit to UM later in May, as well.

While getting to know the Hurricanes’ coaches, Williams became a big fan of Mario Cristobal and his staff.

“I was a major, huge fan of the coaching staff down there,” Williams said. “I’m a big fan of coach Cristobal. He preaches family and culture in his talks and all that. It’s one thing to talk about it, but it’s another thing to act it out and live it. That coaching staff is very energetic. They’re very genuine in all that they do. They’re very honest, too. Those three things put together are what really drew me to the Hurricanes.”

Williams, who is an Elite 11 finalist, is rated a three-star prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings. He is listed as the No. 44 quarterback and the No. 905 player in the class. Williams picked the Hurricanes over offers from Indiana, Memphis, Pittsburgh and more.

Last season, Williams passed for 2,168 yards while completing 63.8 percent of his passes in nine games for Milton High, which is located near Pensacola. He threw 16 touchdown passes with just three interceptions. He also ran for four touchdowns.

Williams said in addition to his ability, he is a faith-oriented person and a hard worker, and those off-field traits also enamored him to UM coaches.

“They see that, obviously, they think I’d be a good fit for the program,” Williams said. “Just my personality and my qualities that I bring in the leadership role. Just a good fit for the program and obviously, from a development standpoint, there’s a lot of good quarterbacks on the roster right now. If (Tyler) Van Dyke stays another year, and obviously, he’s a great one to learn from, and so is Jake (Garcia) and (Jacurri Brown). So just kind of in that role, just soaking everything in and learning and developing.”

Williams spent time with players on the team during his official visit, and he spoke with Miami’s current quarterbacks. He said he formed quick connections with them.

“That’s another thing that really drew me to Miami — the players,” Williams said. “I got to go down there and I was fortunate enough to hang out with some of the players, and the connection I had with the players is really good. They’re good guys, people that I want to be around.”

Although Milton is located in the Florida Panhandle — FSU territory — Williams is throwing himself into Hurricanes culture and looking to help his future team as soon as possible. He wants to help recruit other players to Miami, as well.

“When you get recruited, it’s your turn to start recruiting other guys to Miami,” Williams said. “And I think that’s something I have no problem doing. Just going up to guys and (saying), ‘Hey, man. Miami is where it’s at. It’s time to hop on board.’”

The Hurricanes may still add another quarterback in this recruiting class. Miami is in the mix for California four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada, who is visiting UM this week. Rashada will announce his commitment on Sunday.

Williams said he’s eager to work with another quarterback in his class and the quarterbacks already on the Hurricanes’ roster.

“They said that they’re going to take two quarterbacks, but it has to be the right two quarterbacks,” Williams said. “If it’s not the right two quarterbacks, then they’re just going to stick with me. ... Rashada’s a heck of a player. He can absolutely sling it. So I would love for him to be on board. Just having the best competition brings the best out of people.”

Like any player committing to a team with a new coaching staff, Williams bought into the Miami staff’s vision for the future, and he expects big things from the team in the near future.

“Just win,” Williams said. “Just win and have a good time. Obviously, I feel very strongly about my commitment and I believe it’s a good time to be a Hurricane, that they’re going to have a lot of success with the people they have on staff right now and their roster. I feel like they’re going to have a really successful year.”

