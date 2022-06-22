Burglar wanted after 4 home break-ins in southern Manatee, Lakewood Ranch, sheriff says

Deputies are searching for a burglar after several Bradenton and Sarasota area homes were broken into on Monday.

The break-ins were all carried out in a similar fashion, and they happened within the span of a few hours, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Three of the burglaries took place in south Manatee County neighborhoods, and a fourth happened in the Lakewood Ranch area.

A resident was at home during one of the burglaries, which startled the burglar and caused him to leave, investigators say. The burglar was described to deputies as a male with a thin build wearing a long-sleeve green T-shirt and a black ski mask.

A photo of the suspect’s vehicle was also captured. It shows a dark-colored SUV that deputies believe to be a Jeep Liberty.

Investigators say that all of the targeted homes had hidden alcoves. Doors were either kicked or pried open in all of the burglaries, and the suspect closed them before leaving.

“The suspect rummaged through the residences, and in one incident items of value were taken,” the sheriff’s office said.

The burglaries took place between 9:40 a.m. and 1:40 p.m. on Monday at the following locations, detectives say:

4100 block of 72nd Ave. E., Sarasota

5400 Block of Palm Aire Dr., Sarasota

6700 Block of Cheswick St., Sarasota

1400 block of Millbrook Circle, Bradenton

Anyone with information can contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 .