COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators say a person who was critically injured in a Friday night shooting has died. Early Saturday morning, Columbia Police shared initial details of a shooting call that came in just before 11 p.m. the previous day. According to preliminary reports, officers were called out to 100 Ripplemeyer Avenue - a road near South Carolina Highway 277 north of Colonial Heights - where they learned of the shooting. There, they said that a male, whose age wasn't released, had been critically injured.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO