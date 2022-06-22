ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bala Cynwyd, PA

City Ave. District hosts seasonal farmers markets this summer

Cover picture for the articleLOWER MERION – The City Ave District Farmers Market has kicked off its inaugural season. The market takes place in the parking lot at One Belmont Avenue in Bala Cynwyd and operates on Saturday mornings from...

