Tennessee State

Feds Charge Traveling Motocross Trainer With Raping Kids and Filming It

By Emily Hernandez
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A man who worked as a motocross coach was indicted Tuesday on federal charges of child pornography and sexual abuse of minors, the Justice Department said. Ryan Meyung,...

Related
Law & Crime

Oklahoma Mom Charged with Murdering Newborn Son by ‘Cutting the Baby’s Throat Shortly After His Birth’: Police

A 53-year-old woman in Oklahoma was arrested this week after she allegedly confessed to viciously killing her newborn baby nearly 30 years ago by slashing the infant’s throat immediately after delivery, authorities say. Meaonia Michelle Allen turned herself in to authorities on Friday and was charged with one count of first-degree murder with deliberate intent for the 1993 slaying of her son, who came to be known as “Baby Doe.”
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
Daily Mail

Wife who arranged for her high school sweetheart to shoot dead her American Airlines exec husband and then collected $629,000 in life insurance is sentenced to life in prison

A Texas woman who orchestrated her husband's murder to collect a life insurance payout has been sentenced to life in prison. Jennifer Faith, 48, admitted to arranging the plot in February after authorities found she had texted her high school sweetheart, Darrin Ruben Lopez, over 14,000 times to convince him to kill her husband, Jamie Faith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HipHopWired

Feds Want Longer Jail Sentence for Nicki Minaj’s Husband

Federal prosecutors have recommended a stricter jail sentence for Kenneth Petty in advance of his upcoming sentencing for failure to register as a sex offender in the state of California. Lawyers for the husband of Nicki Minaj had previously petitioned for him to be placed on house arrest, but prosecutors feel that the amenities were too comfortable for Petty to serve time.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Actor Moses Armstrong Arrested for Heinous Crime

Actor Moses Armstrong has been arrested actor Moses Armstrong in Akwa Ibom, Nigeria and charged him with "rape of a minor" according to a report by The Daily Post. On Monday, June 20, authorities there released a statement about Armstrong's arrest on Thursday, June 9. Police also announced that Armstrong had been remanded to the custody of the Director of Public Prosecution.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Waterloo Journal

After working 41 hours in three days caring for COVID patients, single, exhausted mother was arrested for DUI and child neglect; but blood results prove she was sober

This mother worked what most people work in five days during a three-day time period. Unfortunately, the single parent was exhausted because she worked 41 hours caring for COVID patients and said she needed some alone time to go to the mall. So, the mother dropped her 5-year-old son off at daycare and went about her business. But as soon as she returned flashing lights appeared in her rearview mirror, and her life changed in a matter of minutes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Dyshea Hall, 16-Year-Old 'Bring It!' Star, Dies in Shooting

A member of the Lifetime reality series Bring It has died. 16-year-old Dyshea Hall has been identified by DeKalb County Police as the victim of a fatal shooting. The shooting occurred outside a Kroger Grocery shopping center in Atlanta. WSBTV that another teen, 17-year-old Javonte Wood, was also shot and is also in critical condition. Vincent Parks Jr., 32, who is Hall's cousin, died at the scene. Police say they arrived at the Kroger on Flat Shoals Parkway on the evening of June 12 when two groups of people got into a disagreement. The group in one car reportedly fired at a group in another car. Police believe Hall was an innocent bystander in the incident. There are currently two persons of interest in the case. Hall was a member of the dance troupe, Dancing Dolls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

‘Modern-Day Jim Jones Cult’ in FBI Raid Targets Vets, Ex-Parishioner Says

FBI agents on Thursday stormed three churches across the South, all of which are located near military installations and have previously faced accusations of being cults. One, the Assembly of Prayer Christian Church in Augusta, Georgia, is situated less than three miles from Fort Gordon and has for years been accused of sinister activities. Now, one ex-member is speaking out, comparing the organization to the infamous People’s Temple and its leader to Jim Jones, who convinced more than 900 of his followers to commit “revolutionary suicide” in 1978.
AUGUSTA, GA
Motorious

Georgia Murder Mystery Surrounding Camaro In 1985 Solved By Homemaker

After being found 37 years ago, this homemaker has finally identified the remains of this victim. In modern times, we've seen our fair share of crimes involving muscle cars, usually involving theft and general mischief. For car enthusiasts, these thefts can be devastating emotionally and financially. Still, we can often forget that car grand theft auto isn't just about stealing an unmanned vehicle with a signal jammer. In many cases, the stolen cars don't have newer accessories like keyless entry and thus are taken by force. This was the case for one unfortunate man killed over his Chevrolet Camaro in 1985. Some 37 years later, a curious homemaker with a taste for investigative work has only recently identified the body. So who was this man whose vehicle was worth his life, and how did his identification come about?
GEORGIA STATE
insideedition.com

Dog Brings Home Human Hand, Other Remains Found in Wooded Area in Texas

Investigators in Texas are looking into the area of a woods where human remains were found after a dog brought back a human hand to a family in Liberty County, cops say. The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says in a statement that at around 4:45 p.m. Thursday a homeowner called authorities after they say their dog brought home a human hand.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
MilitaryTimes

Navy chief and petty officer dead in suspected murder-suicide

Authorities continued this week to investigate the suspected murder-suicide of two Great Lakes-based sailors earlier this month in the Chicago suburb of Wheeling, Illinois. Police arrived at the intersection of Lakeview Drive and Buffalo Grove Road at about 5 a.m. on June 5 to find Equipment Operator 2nd Class Ajah Brianna Barnes, 26, and Chief Hospital Corpsman Travis Stephens, 37, dead of gunshot wounds, according to Wheeling police.
WHEELING, IL
