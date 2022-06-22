ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

SEEN: Zonta Club of Midland celebrates 75th anniversary at The H Hotel

By Katy Kildee
Huron Daily Tribune
 3 days ago

The Saginaw News

‘This year we really came back full force’: Great Lakes Bay Pride Festival sees large turnout

BAY CITY, MI - The Great Lakes Bay Pride Festival returned after a two-year hiatus on a warm and sunny Saturday in downtown Bay City. Adorning all different colors of the rainbow, attendees gathered in Bay City’s Wenonah Park on Saturday, June 25 to enjoy the festival, which featured vendors, live entertainment, food, children’s activities, health screenings and more.
BAY CITY, MI
The Flint Journal

Enchanted Forest festival offers 3 weekends of magical family fun

VASSAR, MI – The Mid-Michigan Enchanted Forest will open to merrymakers for three weekends in July to celebrate German history and fairytales. The tale behind the event is that a fairy godmother granted the wish of a woman who craved to hear children’s laughter in the forest after her children grew up and moved away. The wish gave birth to the festival.
VASSAR, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Helicopter rides at Cass City festival offer trip back in time

Glen Veno served as a chief warrant officer with the 101st Airborne's Air Cavalry in Vietnam from 1971-1972 during his stint in the U.S. Army, which lasted from 1969-1972. Veno flew what was known as a Loach "little bird" helicopter, which he compared to a sports car, hovering close to the ground to conduct reconnaissance and sometimes engage the enemy. His "little bird" was typically protected by a pair of Cobra gunships.
CASS CITY, MI
City
Midland, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Midland, MI
Lifestyle
The Saginaw News

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Try the Cuban egg rolls at downtown Bay City’s Drift

BAY CITY, MI — Drift Shoreside Beer Garden offers barbecue and Cuban cuisine and summery drinks on the river in downtown Bay City. Drift, a new food truck park and bar located at 1019 N. Water St., opened for its first summer season in May. The Drift BBQ and Havana Bites food truck is open Wednesday through Sunday, and guest food trucks are parked there throughout the week, said General Manager Paige Deiters.
BAY CITY, MI
cityofmidlandmi.gov

City Plans Annual Independence Day Celebration

June 24, 2022 –Midland’s Independence Day festivities are back with a bang – literally! Join City of Midland Parks and Recreation for live music, food and beverage vendors, and an awesome fireworks display on Monday, July 4 beginning at 8 p.m. on the west lawn outside Dow Diamond (825 E. Main Street).
MIDLAND, MI
Up North Voice

Houghton Lake to become ‘Risque!’

PRUDENVILLE – June 30 is Motown Party Night at the Waterfront Stage in Trestle Park! Risque` Band brings Motown hits and more to the shore of Houghton Lake. From the Motor City to Northern Michigan, they’re simply the best!. Start your holiday weekend right (on Thursday) with the...
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
Banana 101.5

Whatever Happened To The Rag Top Lounge In Flint?

Three words - Big Ass Burger. If you know, you know. The Rag Top was the home of the Big Ass Burger on North Franklin Avenue in Flint. These burgers were the size of a round birthday cake. As a matter of fact, most patrons would cut it like a cake and divide it among the table.
FLINT, MI
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Five from area on Yellow Ribbon honor flight

Three area Vietnam Veterans, Richard Ellis and Victoria Ellis of Clare [and her Guardian] and Ray Aldrich of Evart [and his Guardian] were all part of the first in the nation to take part in an all-Vietnam Veterans flight to Washington DC last week. They traveled with their “Guardians Leicia Romubio and Don Griffin, who are also veterans. The four Clare vets are also all members of the Clare-Farwell American Legion Post 558. Aldrich is a member of the Evart American Legion Post.
CLARE, MI
WNEM

Dairy Doo: How to feed flowers

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel talk about their partnership. Learn more about the different sizes of sectionals. #Sponsoredby Tri City Furniture. Medical Moments: Care for expecting parents. Updated: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:30 AM EDT. |. Learn more about care for expecting parents. #Sponsoredby...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

Is Anything Ever Going to Happen With Southmoor Golf Club in Burton?

Southmoor Golf Club has become just another eyesore for the area. It always pains me to see an abandoned golf course. For several years now, Southmoor Golf Club on Dort Highway in Burton has just been sitting unused. Last I knew, plans were trying to be passed to turn some of the land from general commercial to light industrial. That change was would allow the land to be used for a commercial medical marijuana site. That was back in 2018 and I haven't seen much more about that since.
BURTON, MI
The Saginaw News

Second wild mustang caught after days spent roaming rural Saginaw County

CHAPIN TWP, MI — The second of two runaway mustangs has been captured after days spent roving around rural Saginaw County. Saginaw County Animal Care & Control Director Bonnie Kanicki confirmed the second female horse was contained within a makeshift paddock as of 1:40 p.m. Thursday, June 23. Neither mustang nor any people involved with their capture were injured during the multiday wrangling effort.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI

