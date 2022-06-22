ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Baylor's Jeremy Sochan has world-class experience, which could translate into NBA Draft lottery selection

By Jeff Zillgitt, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KmjlA_0gIjchpH00

Jeremy Sochan enters the draft with unique life experience at just 19 years old.

He was born in the U.S. to his Polish mom and American dad – both college basketball players – and spent his early years living in England. He played the equivalent of high school basketball in England, enrolled at prep powerhouse La Lumiere (La Porte, Indiana) but COVID cut his year short. So, he went to Germany and played club basketball and then played for the Polish national team, helping Poland qualify for Eurobasket 2022 – just before enrolling at Baylor for his freshman season in 2021-22.

“Traveling all over Europe to play, I think has really opened up my eyes and really I've seen a lot of coaches, different types of experiences," Sochan told USA TODAY Sports. "I've learned from it and it's quite cool for me. I think it's fun to experience all these different cultures and I think it's really impacted me on the court and off the court.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zc5wo_0gIjchpH00
Baylor forward Jeremy Sochan (1) has been rising up the NBA Draft board and could be a Top-10 pick. Tony Gutierrez, AP

MOCK DRAFT: 2022 NBA mock draft: No clear-cut No. 1 for Magic, unpredictable lottery picks add excitement

CHEF CURRY: Is it finally the right time to move Steph Curry onto NBA's Top-10 players of all-time list?

Sochan is an expected lottery pick who could go in the top-10.

“For me, it's just getting drafted to the right situation,” he said. “But on the other hand, you can't control the draft or what happens on draft night and you can only control yourself. So wherever I get drafted all I know is I'm going to work hard and get myself better every day and then also help the people around me get better. So just being able to stay in the present is important for me.”

In his one season at Baylor, the 6-9, 230-pound Sochan was the Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year who played starter's minutes. He averaged 9.2 points and 6.4 rebounds and on a balanced team where not one player averaged more than 13.8 points.

He possesses several tools NBA teams seek in a forward: size, length, quickness, ability to defend multiple positions. He is a capable scorer inside the 3-point line but needs to improve his 3-point shot. To that end, he focused on his shot and ball-handling during his pre-draft preparation.

“I think it (my game) translates really well,” Sochan said. “First of all, I think the big word for me is versatility. Defensively, offensively I feel I'll be able to impact the game really well. Defensively, I'm going to be versatile and be able to switch one through five. … Then offensively, I feel I can impact the game, playmaking for myself or for others, and then just doing the right thing to shoot, rebound, pass, dribble.”

If you watched the NBA playoffs, versatile defenders were instrumental in how far their teams advanced. Think Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. There are so many talented offensive players and teams run pick-and-rolls to create favorable matchups, it requires elite defenders to limit those mismatches.

“This is one of the most important positions right now in the NBA,” Sochan said.

He has spent time talking to NBA players and preparing for the mental and physical grind of an 82-game season. Sochan also works on his spiritual and philosophical side. In May, he was in the middle of reading of Paulo Coelho's “The Alchemist” – a favored book among NBA players – and had just purchased a hard copy of “Be Water, My Friend: The Teachings of Bruce Lee,” by Lee’s daughter Shannon Lee.

“I think it's just I have a big personality,” Sochan said. “I think I bring a lot of joy to the table, to the fans, to the team, to my teammates, to the coaches, the organization ... My goal in life is to help others as well. So I feel with the NBA opening up to me and having the chance to play in the NBA, I feel I'll be able to bring a lot of communities together.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Baylor's Jeremy Sochan has world-class experience, which could translate into NBA Draft lottery selection

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Kyrie Irving gives Nets sign-and-trade options if no deal gets done, Kevin Durant weighing future, per reports

Just when you thought the situation brewing in Brooklyn couldn't get any more volatile, the Nets are suddenly at risk of losing both of their remaining superstars. Star point guard Kyrie Irving has been attempting to negotiate a contract extension with the Nets for some time, but reports have indicated that talks have reached an impasse. He has now given the Nets a list of teams he would be interested in joining via trade, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Kevin Durant, meanwhile, is said to be "monitoring the situation and considering options with his future," according to Shams Charania.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Lee
Person
Paulo Coelho
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Bam Adebayo
theScore

Report: Durant weighing Nets future amid potential Kyrie exit

Kevin Durant is considering options regarding his future with the Brooklyn Nets in the event Kyrie Irving doesn't return next season, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. Durant has not informed the Nets that he will request a trade if Irving leaves, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday, but the two-time...
NBA
On3.com

National analysts discuss Rob Dillingham's commitment to Kentucky

Five-star prospect Robert Dillingham is a Wildcat, giving Kentucky the No. 1 point guard in the rising senior class and the program’s second commitment overall. What are the Wildcats getting in the Hickory, NC native and Donda Academy (CA) standout? KSR spoke with national analysts from each of the four major recruiting services to get a breakdown of Dillingham’s game.
HICKORY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Draft Lottery#Nba Players#Polish#American#Nba Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Country
Germany
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

512K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy