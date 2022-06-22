ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

Chautauqua County's jobless rate drops to 3.4 percent

chautauquatoday.com
 4 days ago

The New York State Department of Labor released the latest jobless rates on...

chautauquatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
chautauquatoday.com

Fancher Chair Added to State's Historic Business Preservation Registry

The oldest existing business in Chautauqua County, and in New York State, has been honored with being placed on the state's new "Historic Business Registry." State Senator George Borrello was in Falconer on Friday where he made the presentation to Fancher Chair on South Work Street. He nominated Fancher to be among the first 100 businesses honored in the registry. The Sunset Bay Republican says there was no doubt Fancher belonged there...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

County Lawmakers Approve Resolutions Towards Expanding South Chautauqua Lake Sewer District

The Chautauqua County Legislature has taken another step towards expanding a sewer district that stretches along the southern end of Chautauqua Lake. During this week's monthly meeting in Mayville, lawmakers passed three resolutions related to extending the boundaries of the South Chautauqua Lake Sewer District, including authorizing $24 million in bonding for the project. Lawmakers passed the resolutions after several comments and questions were made during a public hearing. Legislature Chairman Pierre Chagnon says he didn't note any objections to the project during the hearing...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Early Voting for June 28th Primaries Concludes Today

Today is the final day of early voting for New York State's upcoming primary elections. Voters in Chautauqua County have four locations to cast their ballots -- the Chautauqua County Fairgrounds in Dunkirk, the Chautauqua County Board of Elections in Mayville, the Robert H. Jackson Center in Jamestown, and the Chautauqua Mall in Lakewood. Early voting runs from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM today at all four sites. Meanwhile, the polls for the primary races will be open on Tuesday from 6:00 AM to 9:00 PM.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

County Health Officials Urge People to Be Cautious of Harmful Algal Blooms

With the summer season underway and people hitting area waterways, the Chautauqua County Health Department is urging all county residents and visitors to educate themselves about harmful algal blooms (HABs) and to be cautious when swimming, boating, and fishing. In New York State, HABs occur most frequently in the mid to late summer months, but can occur at any time of the year. Small bloom conditions can change rapidly due to changes in weather and lake currents. Larger blooms will likely persist throughout the summer once they become established. Health officials say small, localized blooms have been seen on Chautauqua Lake.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chautauqua County, NY
Business
Chautauqua County, NY
Government
County
Chautauqua County, NY
chautauquatoday.com

JCC Announces Adjusted COVID-19 Vaccination Requirements for 2022-2023

Jamestown Community College, in accordance with the State University of New York, will continue to require incoming and returning students to be vaccinated for COVID-19 in order to register for on-campus classes for the fall 2022 semester. A booster is strongly encouraged but not required. Students taking online coursework only, who have no plans to participate in any on-campus activities or interactions, are not required to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

County Health Department Raising Awareness of Potential Rabies Exposure from Bats

The Chautauqua County Health Department is raising awareness of the potential exposure to rabies from bats. Bats are one of the most frequently reported rabid animals that people and pets come in contact with. If an exposure occurs medical treatment may be necessary, contact the Chautauqua County Environmental Health Unit to discuss the specific situation.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Dunkirk High School Class of 2022 Graduates

High school seniors across Chautauqua County this weekend are celebrating the transition to the next chapter of their lives, with commencement ceremonies taking place this weekend. Dunkirk High School's graduation ceremony for the Class of 2022 was held Saturday morning at Karl Hoeppner Field. Superintendent Mike Mansfield congratulated the graduates for their accomplishments, and told them that they will "always have a home in Dunkirk"...
DUNKIRK, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Construction Underway for Lake Shore Drive Complete Streets Project

Construction has officially begun on a section of Lake Shore Drive in Dunkirk, as the city works on its Lake Shore Drive Complete Streets Project. Mayor Willie Rosas says motorists can expect much slower traffic during the construction period, which will last throughout the summer. Rosas says there will still be two lanes of traffic open during that time, and it will be safe for pedestrians to cross...
DUNKIRK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
chautauquatoday.com

Diocese of Buffalo Reinstates Two Priests with North County Ties

Two priests with ties to northern Chautauqua County have been reinstated by the Diocese of Buffalo following an independent investigation and review and recommendation by its Independent Review Board (IRB). Bishop Michael Fisher has posthumously reinstated Reverend Robert Beiter, who passed away on June 13th at the age of 83. He has also reinstated 84-year-old Reverend Thomas Wopperer, who is retired but assists with priestly ministry. Both priests had been placed on administrative leave in September 2021 following allegations of abuse. Those allegations have been determined to be unsubstantiated. Reverend Beiter had served as Pastor of St. Patrick Parish in Brocton at the time of his retirement, while Reverend Wopperer served as pastor of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Dunkirk before his retirement.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Suhr's hometown reacts to retirement decision

The village of Fredonia and Chautauqua County have been a source of support over the years for two-time Olympic medalist Jenn Suhr. WDOE News reached out to the mayor of Suhr's hometown to get his reaction to her decision to retire. Mayor Doug Essek says he and his wife Julie have known Suhr since she was a little girl. Essek was surprised by Thursday's announcement and had thought she would make a comeback...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Dunkirk High School Seniors Participate in Senior Sweep

Dunkirk High School's senior class participated in the city's annual Senior Sweep on Thursday. Nearly 40 students from the Class of 2022 gathered in front of City Hall and helped remove litter and debris from city streets. The event allows the graduating class to gather as a group one last time to give back to their community. The students spent the morning cleaning up several neighborhoods and returned to City Hall for a pizza party with Mayor Willie Rosas and several city staff.
DUNKIRK, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Flames Heavily Damage Vacant House in Forestville

Firefighters from several area departments spent over three hours battling a blaze that significantly damaged a vacant house in Forestville on Saturday. Forestville Fire responded to the 2 1/2-story building at 11024 Bennett State Road just after 8:30 AM and were later assisted by crews from Silver Creek, Sunset Bay, Hanover Center, Irving, Sheridan, Cassadaga, South Dayton, Perrysburg and the Seneca Nation. According to Forestville Fire, crews made an aggressive attack on the flames, but then a defensive attack ensued after fire conditions were too bad for them to continue. After an extended time battling the blaze from outside the house, firefighters went back inside to get the hot spots. There were no injuries reported in the blaze, which is now under investigation by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Fire Investigation Team. County Emergency Services and NYSEG were also on scene.
FORESTVILLE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown man indicted for selling drugs that caused serious bodily injury

A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging a Jamestown man with narcotics conspiracy, using and maintaining a drug-involved premises, and distribution of controlled substances causing serious bodily injury. U.S. Attorney Trini Ross says the charges against 43-year-old Bradley Knapp carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 20 years in prison and a maximum of life.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Mayville Man Charged in Altercation

A Mayville man is facing charges after an investigation into an altercation that took place Wednesday evening at an address in Mayville. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene shortly before 9:30 PM and discovered that 39-year-old Benjamin Preston allegedly punched another person and prevented that person from calling emergency services. A warrant was issued Thursday for Preston's arrest, and he was picked up a short time later. He was brought to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on charges of 2nd-degree harassment and 4th-degree criminal mischief. He will appear in Chautauqua Town Court at a later date.
MAYVILLE, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Festival Italia Taking Place Today in Fredonia

The Village of Fredonia's annual celebration of Italian heritage is going on today. Festival Italia gets underway at 11:00 AM and will continue until 11:00 PM. Due to the overwhelming attendance and feedback at last year's festival, this year's edition will be held at the Fredonia Beaver Club for the second year in a row. Festival Co-Chairman Larry Fiorella says the festival will begin with children's activities and dancing from the Collage Performing Arts Center...
FREDONIA, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Frewsburg Man Injured in Overnight Motorcycle Crash

A Frewsburg man suffered minor injuries in a motorcycle crash early Sunday in the Town of Carroll. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say a motorcycle operated by 22-year-old Robert Lingenfelter struck an animal while traveling on Frew Run Road shortly before 12:30 AM. Lingenfelter lost control of the motorcycle and was subsequently ejected. He was transported by Frewsburg Fire to UPMC Chautauqua for treatment.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Sheriff's Deputies Charge Kennedy Man in Criminal Mischief Incident

Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Kennedy man after an investigation into a report of criminal mischief in the Town of Poland on Wednesday. Just after 4:00 PM, deputies responded to a residence and found that 44-year-old Wallace Ryder III had allegedly damaged another person's property without permission and then left the location. Ryder was located a short time later and taken into custody. He was arraigned at the Chautauqua County Jail on a charge of 4th-degree criminal mischief, and he will answer the charge in Poland Town Court at a later date.
KENNEDY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Suspect in dirt bike theft facing additional charges in Dunkirk

A Dunkirk man, one of two men charged with the theft a dirt bike from the town of Sheridan, is facing additional charges in the city of Dunkirk. Dunkirk Police say officers observed the dirt bike with no lights traveling on Lake Shore Drive East shortly before 1:15 AM on June 14. After failing to comply, the dirt bike led officers on a vehicle pursuit. Police terminated the chase after the bike accelerated to a high rate of speed and became erratic. A short time later, the bike was located on the railroad tracks near Middle Road, and the pursuit resumed. After losing sight of the bike, police established a perimeter and located the operator of the dirt bike, 27-year-old Dakota Sugg. A passenger, 26-year-old Joshua Heimerl of Angola, fled on foot, but was apprehended a short time later. Heimerl was wanted on an outstanding warrant and turned over to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office. Sugg is facing charges of criminal possession of stolen property in the 3rd degree (Class D felony), unlawful fleeing a police officer in the 3rd degree, reckless driving, aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd, and several vehicle and traffic law infractions.
DUNKIRK, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Suhr Announces Retirement from Track and Field Competition

A Fredonia native who is a two-time Olympic medalist is calling it a career. On Thursday, Jenn Suhr announced her retirement from professional track and field competition. Suhr's professional career spanned a period of 17 years that saw her become the most accomplished pole vaulter in American history and one of the all-time greats worldwide in track and field. Suhr won the silver medal in the pole vault at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 and took home the gold medal in the same event at the London Olympics in 2012. She also won a total of 17 U.S. championships throughout her career.
FREDONIA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy