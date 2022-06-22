Chautauqua County's jobless rate drops to 3.4 percent

A Dunkirk man, one of two men charged with the theft a dirt bike from the town of Sheridan, is facing additional charges in the city of Dunkirk. Dunkirk Police say officers observed the dirt bike with no lights traveling on Lake Shore Drive East shortly before 1:15 AM on June 14. After failing to comply, the dirt bike led officers on a vehicle pursuit. Police terminated the chase after the bike accelerated to a high rate of speed and became erratic. A short time later, the bike was located on the railroad tracks near Middle Road, and the pursuit resumed. After losing sight of the bike, police established a perimeter and located the operator of the dirt bike, 27-year-old Dakota Sugg. A passenger, 26-year-old Joshua Heimerl of Angola, fled on foot, but was apprehended a short time later. Heimerl was wanted on an outstanding warrant and turned over to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office. Sugg is facing charges of criminal possession of stolen property in the 3rd degree (Class D felony), unlawful fleeing a police officer in the 3rd degree, reckless driving, aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd, and several vehicle and traffic law infractions.

DUNKIRK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO