Sha’Carri Richardson regrets ‘Today’ show interview: ‘Wish I never did this’

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24sUG2_0gIjc5Z200

Track and field sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has regrets about how she handled her positive marijuana test, which led to her Olympic suspension last summer.

On Tuesday, Richardson quote tweeted a July 2021 interview with “Today Show” about the matter, and said she wishes she “never did this,” seemingly referring to the morning show appearance.

“I wish I had the choice when it was time for me to tell my story,” Richardson, 22, wrote. She didn’t divulge any other details.

Richardson was suspended from Team USA last July over a positive drug test for THC, the chemical in marijuana, which resulted in her being banned from competition at the Summer Games in Tokyo.

I wish I never did this . I wish I had the choice when it was time for me to tell my story. https://t.co/9mxl2KPRIy

— Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) June 21, 2022

The star sprinter tested positive in Oregon, where recreational cannabis use and possession are legal. However, marijuana is considered a banned substance by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and USA Track and Field.

In the interview, Richardson told NBC’s Savannah Guthrie, “I know what I did. I know what I’m supposed to do … I still made that decision.”

Last Saturday, Richardson took aim at USADA, which is responsible for drug testing and education for Olympic athletes.

“Once again @usantidoping give(s) us all these rules but can not follow themselves,” Richardson tweeted . “Stop giving us rules that y’all can bend just to get more money. The ones behind the desk who probably [have] never been a high level athlete need to be held accountable at the same level as the athletes!”

Once again @usantidoping give us all these rules but can not follow themselves.Stop giving us rules that y’all can bend just to get more money. The ones behind the desk who probably has never been a high level athlete need to be held accountable at the same level as the athletes!

— Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) June 18, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h8cXg_0gIjc5Z200
Sha’Carri Richardson competes in the Women’s 100m during the New York Grand Prix
Getty Images

Richardson then took to Instagram that day to call for “transparency” between the USADA and athletes.

“It’s sooo much more that these doping organizations don’t tell the public !!! Give the transparency to us that you force us as athletes to give to these organizations and the TO THE PUBLIC for better understanding !!!”

In February, Richardson called out the IOC’s decision to let teenage Russian skater Kamila Valieva participate in the Beijing Olympics after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

Valieva was cleared to compete after testing positive for the heart drug trimetazidine. The IOC said at the time that different rules apply to minors, making Valieva a “protected person.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OkxgC_0gIjc5Z200
Kamila Valieva
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SbuSw_0gIjc5Z200
Sha’Carri Richardson
Getty Images

During the “Today Show” appearance last July, Richardson explained that her biological mother had died the week before her race, and that she used the substance after being “blinded by emotion, blinded by bad news, blinded by just hurting, hiding hurt honestly… I was just trying to hide my pain.”

Last week, Richardson participated in the NYC Grand Prix track meet and won the 200 meters while wearing fishnets. The victory came shortly after she finished second in the 100 meters earlier in the day.

Richardson is expected to compete at the USATF Outdoor Championships beginning June 23 in Eugene, Oregon.

Comments / 11

Scott Feuerhammer
3d ago

Honestly, let her be. She obviously had things going on with her life. But she is fragile. She has the talent to be the greatest female sprinter ever. Just leave her alone and she just might be.

Reply(3)
6
CHICAGO, IL
