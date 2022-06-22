ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I had no idea I was pregnant until I gave birth on the toilet and heard my baby cry

By Andrew Court
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

She went to the bathroom and came out with a baby.

A British woman has gone viral on TikTok after revealing she had no idea she was pregnant until she gave birth on the toilet.

Jess Davis, 20, welcomed her son, Freddie Oliver, on June 11, saying she didn’t realize what had happened until she heard the newborn cry.

“It was the biggest shock of my life — I thought I was dreaming at first,” the new mama told South West News Service on Wednesday. “It suddenly hit me that I really need to grow up now.”

Davis’ story first gained international attention last weekend, when she posted a video to TikTok that quickly racked up 6 million views.

“Thinking I needed a big s – – t. Gives birth on the toilet,” she captioned the clip, which showed her newborn baby lying in a crib in the hospital.

Davis welcomed her son Freddie on June 11 — just a day before her 20th birthday.
Jess Davis / SWNS

Davis — who is currently in college — said she had no signs of a baby bump throughout her pregnancy and only began feeling different days before she gave birth.

“My periods have always been irregular, so I didn’t really notice,” she told SWNS. “I sometimes felt nauseous, but I had started taking a new prescription, so I just put it down to my new medication.”

However, on the morning of June 11 — the day before her 20th birthday — Davis woke up with severe abdominal pain.

The college student assumed her period was coming on, but the pain became more intense as the day dragged on.

Davis — who is currently in college — said she had no signs of a baby bump throughout her pregnancy and only began feeling different days before she gave birth. This selfie was taken just 12 days before she gave birth.

“I could barely walk and couldn’t even lie down on my bed,” she said. “I was supposed to be having a house party that night for my birthday the next day, so I had a shower and a bath to try and make myself feel better, but the pain just got worse and worse.”

Davis then felt an overwhelming urge to go to the bathroom and sat down on the toilet.

“At no point did I think I was giving birth, I just knew I needed to push,” she said. “I felt tearing, but I didn’t know what it was. I just knew I needed to get it out.”

Doctors estimate that Freddie was born about a month early. He was placed in an incubator but is now doing well.
Jess Davis / SWNS

After realizing she had just given birth, Davis quickly called her best friend, who thought the news was an elaborate prank.

The new mom quickly snapped a photo of her infant son to prove to her pal that she wasn’t joking. An ambulance was quickly called to Davis’ home, and she and her baby boy were taken to the hospital.

Newborn Freddie was placed in an incubator, with doctors believing he arrived about a month early. The tot is now doing well, and has returned home with his mom.

Davis called her best friend (pictured) who initially believed the surprise pregnancy was an elaborate prank.
Jess Davis / SWNS

Despite the shock of sudden motherhood, Davis said she is taking each day in stride. She is also being helped by her own mother, who is reportedly thrilled to be a grandma.

“Being a mom is a huge life change, but it feels natural,” Davis cooed. “The love I have for Freddie is hard to explain, but it’s incredible. I just think about him all the time.”

But while Davis’ story may be shocking, she’s not the first college student to give birth on the toilet and tell all on TikTok.

Despite the initial shock, Davis said she is now relishing being a mom to baby Freddie.
Jess Davis / SWNS

Back in February, Michigan woman Teagan Brill, 21, went viral on the app when she told of her shock after going to the bathroom and birthing a baby boy.

“I was gonna go poop, and I looked down and my hole was huge … I literally felt it, and it was like rock hard, and I was like, ‘This is a child,’ ” she recalled.

