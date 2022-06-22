Victim identified in deadly shooting near Monterey Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified the victim in the deadly shooting near Monterey Road.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Ronnie Padilla from Colorado Springs.

On Sunday, June 19 , police responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of Monterey Rd., before 10:50 p.m.

At the scene, Padilla was found suffering from many gunshot wounds.

Medical personnel provided aid to Padilla but he died from his injuries.

The Colorado Springs Police Department say Padilla is the 25th homicide investigation in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, police investigated 20 homicides in Colorado Springs.

The deadly shooting investigation remains active.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. You can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

