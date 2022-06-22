ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Angie Martino-Gregory

By Jennifer Wing
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 3 days ago
On flag day, June 14, 2022, heaven gained a go-getter when Angie Martino-Gregory of the town of Sennett passed away peacefully at the age of 81. Angie is preceded in death by her parents, Angelo Martino and Margaret Wilmarth Martino Deland, and her husband, John “Jack” Henry Gregory, Jr.

Angie embraced life and all that came with it, from the time she was a teenager she grabbed life by the horns and met it head on. She started her career in a bank and then became an office manager for Kenny G Guy Roofing company for many years. She worked as a bookkeeper for Cayuga County Cooperative Extension and several municipalities and served as the Sennett Town Clerk for 20 years, supporting her husband during his time as the local magistrate. She and her husband were active in the Sennett Fire Department and Angie was president of Sennett Women’s Auxiliary for many years.

She was a farmer and military wife for nearly fifty years, providing the glue to her husband’s endeavors. There are images of Angie driving the four-wheeler balancing a gin and tonic in one hand, and dad’s coffee in the other; Serving up mountains of food and drink while hay was being stacked in the barn; and, for the past 25 years, Angie supported her husband with every purchase and restoration project of Korean War era military equipment – herself becoming president of the American Legion Post 239 Auxiliary for several years as her way to share his love for this country. These vehicles, known as “Gregory’s Army,” were seen in many Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day events throughout the area.

Angie was one-of-a-kind. Whatever challenges she faced or project she was involved in, she jumped in with all heart, mind, and soul. She gave stage 4 lung cancer the finger and defied all the odds and lived almost two-in-a half years longer than expected.

You always knew where you stood with Angie whether you liked to hear it or not, or even agreed with it. Her door was always open, music was on and there was always food, drink, and cigarettes and time with family friends spent together.

There have been a lot of good times at the Farm because of Angie. As someone recently wrote Angie was sweet, feisty, and generous. We would add she was courageous. There are not enough words to cover all that Angie did with her life and what she meant to so many people. She was hard working, self-assured, and strong. She loved looking out over the farm and left this earth with honor and dignity.

We ask if you come to the calling hours, the funeral service, or unable to make it at all, wear something bright and colorful. In true Angie fashion, she would not want black or sadness, she would want music, sunshine and happiness.

She is survived by her brother, Anthony (Joyce) Martino, two sisters, Geraldine Lawler, and Roseann Spinelli. Step-children, Amy Lynne Gregory (Robert Farrell) of Marcellus, Lauri (Mike) Kulis of Auburn, John H. Gregory IV (Jodie Eversman) of Honolulu, HI, and Lisa Gregory (Charles) Kahle of McGraw. Eight grandchildren, Jack H. Gregory V, Shannon Bay Gregory, PFC Tyler M. Mix, Shelby L. (Andrew) Martin, Gabriel T. Kahle, Zachary T. Kahle, Gregory Jordan, and Jessica (Kevin) Giangreco. Three great-grandchildren, Aurora and Miller Giangreco, and Caleb Martin. Her two cats, Frankie and Goofus.

Calling hours for Angie were Friday, June 17, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:30 with services immediately following at Grace Chapel, Skaneateles NY. Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery.

Contributions may be made in memory of Angie, American Legion Post 239 Skaneateles or Honor Flight Syracuse.

To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

Eagle Newspapers

John A. Greacen, Sr., 94

John A. Greacen, Sr., 94, of Cazenovia, passed away on June 15, 2022, surrounded by his loving family and is now in the arms of his beloved savior Jesus Christ. He is predeceased by his wife, Louise Martineau Greacen. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a member of The American Legion, Post #88. […]
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Maureen Mirucki

A celebration of Maureen Mirucki’s life will be: 10:30 a.m. -wake/11:30 a.m. -funeral/12:30 p.m. -luncheon: held on Saturday, July 2, at Immaculate Conception Church in Fayetteville.  To send condolences: mathewsonforani.com/obituary/Maureen-Mirucki.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Richard Loomis, 81

Richard Wood Loomis, 81, passed peacefully surrounded by family on June 17, 2022. Beloved husband of Claudia Alice Soule Loomis of 59 years, loving father of Heidi (Denis) Mulcahy, Jamie (Eric) Kent, and Richard (Alison) Loomis; “Papa” to 10 grandchildren – Ashley (Zach) Wightman, Daniel Kent, Andrew Kent, Kaitlyn Mulcahy, Denis Mulcahy Jr., Lindsay Mulcahy, Benjamin Loomis, Joseph Loomis, Walter Loomis, and Levi Loomis. Born on May 17, 1941, in North Pitcher to the late Ashville Verne Loomis and late Hazel Wood Loomis, Richard attended South Otselic Central School and the State University of New York College at Cortland, where he studied education and played varsity football and lacrosse. Richard taught physical education at Medina High School for three years and then at Morrisville-Eaton High School for 32 years, during which he coached junior high and high school sports including football, basketball and track. Richard also coached college football at Hamilton College, where he served as offensive coordinator for several years.
MORRISVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Constance L. Paddock, 88

Constance L. Paddock, 88, of New Woodstock, was called home by her savior, Friday, June 17, 2022. She was the only child of Wesley K. and L.Marguerite Lewis, born Oct. 9, 1933. Connie was the loving wife of Clinton J. Paddock for 56 years until his death in 2015. She leaves behind her son, David […]
NEW WOODSTOCK, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Patricia Anne Brissett-King, 86

Patricia Anne Brissett-King, 86 passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 12, 2022. She was born in Syracuse, NY on February 1, 1936 to Leon Brissett and Rosemary Locke Brissett. Her love of nature and creatures was obvious as her plants flourished in her living space and animals were always welcome at her door. She was especially proud of her horses that she raised, taking two to France where she lived and competed in an international endurance race.
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Maria Schokker, 89

Maria “Riet” Schokker, 89, of Cazenovia, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Crouse Community Center in Morrisville. Maria was born October 25, 1932 in Bathmen, Holland to Antonius H. and Maria M. Elferink. Maria was known by many was affectionately referred to as “Ma Schokker.” She was a homemaker, a former 4H leader and in her free time Riet enjoyed knitting and tending to her numerous flower gardens. She was a communicant of St. James Catholic Church where she had been a member of the Women’s Council.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Skaneateles Library shares July events

SKANEATELES — Skaneateles Library July 2022 Programs & Events. The Summer Book Sale will be held at Skaneateles Village Hall (26 Fennell Street), July 7-10th. This annual sale features thousands of adult and children’s books, plus DVDs, CDs, audiobooks and puzzles!. Book Sale Hours:. Thursday 6:00 PM –...
SKANEATELES, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Six Marcellus students sign letters of intent

MARCELLUS — Six Marcellus senior student-athletes in the Marcellus Central School District signed commitment letters to play sports at the collegiate level,. John White signed a national letter of intent to play golf at Mercyhurst University. Emma MacLachlan has committed to play softball at St. John Fisher College, while...
MARCELLUS, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Baldwinsville Public Library celebrates LGBTQ+ Pride Month: Love comes in many colors

BALDWINSVILLE — June is the beginning of summer when flowers and trees come alive, we have our vegetable gardens planted (hopefully!) and live festivals begin. One such festival tops off LGBTQ Pride Month, a month-long celebration of the diversity of humans in all shapes and colors. The CNY Pride Festival will be at the Inner Harbor in Syracuse on Saturday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Heritage Hill announces BriteVibes Festival

TOWN OF POMPEY – A festival tailored to fans of craft beer, music lovers and artisans is coming to Heritage Hill Brewhouse next month, event organizers announced last week. Previously hosted by Brewery Ommegang in Cooperstown, the second annual BriteVibes Festival will take place outdoors at the “picturesque” venue in Pompey on Saturday, July 9.
POMPEY, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Library elevator brings new life to community

SKANEATELES — People with strollers, sore knees, and wheelchairs will all soon be able to attend story times, movies, meetings, and concerts in the Skaneateles Library’s second floor space. Thanks almost totally to grants, an elevator has been installed for patrons who are unable to use stairs or...
SKANEATELES, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Ann Ferro: The formula I see

OK, does anyone have the secret formula for estimating how much time it will take to get from your house to, let’s say anywhere in the City of Syracuse or beyond?. Time is a human concept. You don’t see cats, dogs or ferrets with watches and they seem OK with this. Our cats seem to know when it’s time to eat, time to sleep, etc. None of them have timepieces.
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

