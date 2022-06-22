On flag day, June 14, 2022, heaven gained a go-getter when Angie Martino-Gregory of the town of Sennett passed away peacefully at the age of 81. Angie is preceded in death by her parents, Angelo Martino and Margaret Wilmarth Martino Deland, and her husband, John “Jack” Henry Gregory, Jr.

Angie embraced life and all that came with it, from the time she was a teenager she grabbed life by the horns and met it head on. She started her career in a bank and then became an office manager for Kenny G Guy Roofing company for many years. She worked as a bookkeeper for Cayuga County Cooperative Extension and several municipalities and served as the Sennett Town Clerk for 20 years, supporting her husband during his time as the local magistrate. She and her husband were active in the Sennett Fire Department and Angie was president of Sennett Women’s Auxiliary for many years.

She was a farmer and military wife for nearly fifty years, providing the glue to her husband’s endeavors. There are images of Angie driving the four-wheeler balancing a gin and tonic in one hand, and dad’s coffee in the other; Serving up mountains of food and drink while hay was being stacked in the barn; and, for the past 25 years, Angie supported her husband with every purchase and restoration project of Korean War era military equipment – herself becoming president of the American Legion Post 239 Auxiliary for several years as her way to share his love for this country. These vehicles, known as “Gregory’s Army,” were seen in many Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day events throughout the area.

Angie was one-of-a-kind. Whatever challenges she faced or project she was involved in, she jumped in with all heart, mind, and soul. She gave stage 4 lung cancer the finger and defied all the odds and lived almost two-in-a half years longer than expected.

You always knew where you stood with Angie whether you liked to hear it or not, or even agreed with it. Her door was always open, music was on and there was always food, drink, and cigarettes and time with family friends spent together.

There have been a lot of good times at the Farm because of Angie. As someone recently wrote Angie was sweet, feisty, and generous. We would add she was courageous. There are not enough words to cover all that Angie did with her life and what she meant to so many people. She was hard working, self-assured, and strong. She loved looking out over the farm and left this earth with honor and dignity.

We ask if you come to the calling hours, the funeral service, or unable to make it at all, wear something bright and colorful. In true Angie fashion, she would not want black or sadness, she would want music, sunshine and happiness.

She is survived by her brother, Anthony (Joyce) Martino, two sisters, Geraldine Lawler, and Roseann Spinelli. Step-children, Amy Lynne Gregory (Robert Farrell) of Marcellus, Lauri (Mike) Kulis of Auburn, John H. Gregory IV (Jodie Eversman) of Honolulu, HI, and Lisa Gregory (Charles) Kahle of McGraw. Eight grandchildren, Jack H. Gregory V, Shannon Bay Gregory, PFC Tyler M. Mix, Shelby L. (Andrew) Martin, Gabriel T. Kahle, Zachary T. Kahle, Gregory Jordan, and Jessica (Kevin) Giangreco. Three great-grandchildren, Aurora and Miller Giangreco, and Caleb Martin. Her two cats, Frankie and Goofus.

Calling hours for Angie were Friday, June 17, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:30 with services immediately following at Grace Chapel, Skaneateles NY. Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery.

Contributions may be made in memory of Angie, American Legion Post 239 Skaneateles or Honor Flight Syracuse.

