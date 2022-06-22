Patricia Anne Brissett-King, 86 passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 12, 2022. She was born in Syracuse, NY on February 1, 1936 to Leon Brissett and Rosemary Locke Brissett.

Her love of nature and creatures was obvious as her plants flourished in her living space and animals were always welcome at her door. She was especially proud of her horses that she raised, taking two to France where she lived and competed in an international endurance race.

She enjoyed attending polo matches where she could wear one of her treasured hats. Pat adored her dogs, especially Bella, with whom she shared her last days. Dairy farming was also a large part of her life, starting her own farm and then occasionally assisting other operations.

Pat’s agricultural knowledge proved beneficial as she cared for an apple orchard and would readily help others with their trees. Leatherwork and painting were among her many passions. A few of us are blessed with an article created with her own hands.

Pat was a member of the Altar Guild at St. James Episcopal Church in Skaneateles. She polished the silver and assisted in setting up for various ceremonies.

One of her favorite activities was visiting with her acquaintances at Gateway Apartments and sharing many stories of her colorful life.

Pat is survived by her sisters, Susan (Gerald) Ellis and Linda (Michael) DeLorm, daughter, Deborah (Edward) Stevens, four grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, many nieces, and nephews. Pat is predeceased by her parents and a son, Dale Robert Melvin.

There will be no calling hours. The service will be Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the St. James Episcopal Church, 96 East Genesee St. Skaneateles, NY 13152. You are welcome to stay for the luncheon, immediately following the service.

Please in memory of Pat, if you are willing and able, in lieu of flowers, donate to: Francis House, 108 Michaels Ave, Syracuse, NY 13208 Outreach, 819 W. Genesee St. Skaneateles, NY 13152 or to The Children’s Ministry at St. James Episcopal Church.

To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.