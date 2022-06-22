Maria Schokker, 89

Maria “Riet” Schokker, 89, of Cazenovia, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Crouse Community Center in Morrisville. Maria was born October 25, 1932 in Bathmen, Holland to Antonius H. and Maria M. Elferink. Maria was known by many was affectionately referred to as “Ma Schokker.” She was a homemaker, a former 4H leader and in her free time Riet enjoyed knitting and tending to her numerous flower gardens. She was a communicant of St. James Catholic Church where she had been a member of the Women’s Council.

She is survived by her children, Tony Schokker, Andre (Shannon) Schokker, Margaret (Jeff) Sevier, John (Karen Casler Kaufman) Schokker and Karen (Tony) Galavotti; her brother, Gerritt Elferink; four grandchildren and five great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Maria was predeceased by her husband, Herman J. Schokker and by her daughter-in-law, Robin Schokker.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Friday, June 24, 2022 at St. James Catholic Church in Cazenovia. Riet’s family will receive friends in the fellowship hall of the church for a traditional Schokker coffee hour from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. following the funeral Mass. Burial will be in St. James Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Maria Schokker’s memory may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 6 Green St., Cazenovia, NY 13035, CAVAC, 106 Nelson St., Cazenovia, NY 13035 or to Crouse Community Center, 101 South St., Morrisville, NY 13408. Condolences for the Schokker family may be left at www.michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.