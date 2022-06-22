ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cazenovia, NY

Maria Schokker, 89

By Jennifer Wing
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FQP1f_0gIjbVDe00

Maria “Riet” Schokker, 89, of Cazenovia, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Crouse Community Center in Morrisville. Maria was born October 25, 1932 in Bathmen, Holland to Antonius H. and Maria M. Elferink. Maria was known by many was affectionately referred to as “Ma Schokker.” She was a homemaker, a former 4H leader and in her free time Riet enjoyed knitting and tending to her numerous flower gardens. She was a communicant of St. James Catholic Church where she had been a member of the Women’s Council.

She is survived by her children, Tony Schokker, Andre (Shannon) Schokker, Margaret (Jeff) Sevier, John (Karen Casler Kaufman) Schokker and Karen (Tony) Galavotti; her brother, Gerritt Elferink; four grandchildren and five great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Maria was predeceased by her husband, Herman J. Schokker and by her daughter-in-law, Robin Schokker.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Friday, June 24, 2022 at St. James Catholic Church in Cazenovia. Riet’s family will receive friends in the fellowship hall of the church for a traditional Schokker coffee hour from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. following the funeral Mass. Burial will be in St. James Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Maria Schokker’s memory may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 6 Green St., Cazenovia, NY 13035, CAVAC, 106 Nelson St., Cazenovia, NY 13035 or to Crouse Community Center, 101 South St., Morrisville, NY 13408. Condolences for the Schokker family may be left at www.michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eagle Newspapers

Richard Loomis, 81

Richard Wood Loomis, 81, passed peacefully surrounded by family on June 17, 2022. Beloved husband of Claudia Alice Soule Loomis of 59 years, loving father of Heidi (Denis) Mulcahy, Jamie (Eric) Kent, and Richard (Alison) Loomis; “Papa” to 10 grandchildren – Ashley (Zach) Wightman, Daniel Kent, Andrew Kent, Kaitlyn Mulcahy, Denis Mulcahy Jr., Lindsay Mulcahy, Benjamin Loomis, Joseph Loomis, Walter Loomis, and Levi Loomis. Born on May 17, 1941, in North Pitcher to the late Ashville Verne Loomis and late Hazel Wood Loomis, Richard attended South Otselic Central School and the State University of New York College at Cortland, where he studied education and played varsity football and lacrosse. Richard taught physical education at Medina High School for three years and then at Morrisville-Eaton High School for 32 years, during which he coached junior high and high school sports including football, basketball and track. Richard also coached college football at Hamilton College, where he served as offensive coordinator for several years.
MORRISVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Patricia Anne Brissett-King, 86

Patricia Anne Brissett-King, 86 passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 12, 2022. She was born in Syracuse, NY on February 1, 1936 to Leon Brissett and Rosemary Locke Brissett. Her love of nature and creatures was obvious as her plants flourished in her living space and animals were always welcome at her door. She was especially proud of her horses that she raised, taking two to France where she lived and competed in an international endurance race.
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

John A. Greacen, Sr., 94

John A. Greacen, Sr., 94, of Cazenovia, passed away on June 15, 2022, surrounded by his loving family and is now in the arms of his beloved savior Jesus Christ. He is predeceased by his wife, Louise Martineau Greacen. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a member of The American Legion, Post #88. […]
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Maureen Mirucki

A celebration of Maureen Mirucki’s life will be: 10:30 a.m. -wake/11:30 a.m. -funeral/12:30 p.m. -luncheon: held on Saturday, July 2, at Immaculate Conception Church in Fayetteville.  To send condolences: mathewsonforani.com/obituary/Maureen-Mirucki.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morrisville, NY
City
Cazenovia, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Angie Martino-Gregory

On flag day, June 14, 2022, heaven gained a go-getter when Angie Martino-Gregory of the town of Sennett passed away peacefully at the age of 81. Angie is preceded in death by her parents, Angelo Martino and Margaret Wilmarth Martino Deland, and her husband, John “Jack” Henry Gregory, Jr.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Skaneateles Library shares July events

SKANEATELES — Skaneateles Library July 2022 Programs & Events. The Summer Book Sale will be held at Skaneateles Village Hall (26 Fennell Street), July 7-10th. This annual sale features thousands of adult and children’s books, plus DVDs, CDs, audiobooks and puzzles!. Book Sale Hours:. Thursday 6:00 PM –...
SKANEATELES, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Constance L. Paddock, 88

Constance L. Paddock, 88, of New Woodstock, was called home by her savior, Friday, June 17, 2022. She was the only child of Wesley K. and L.Marguerite Lewis, born Oct. 9, 1933. Connie was the loving wife of Clinton J. Paddock for 56 years until his death in 2015. She leaves behind her son, David […]
NEW WOODSTOCK, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
Person
Robin
Eagle Newspapers

Ann Ferro: The formula I see

OK, does anyone have the secret formula for estimating how much time it will take to get from your house to, let’s say anywhere in the City of Syracuse or beyond?. Time is a human concept. You don’t see cats, dogs or ferrets with watches and they seem OK with this. Our cats seem to know when it’s time to eat, time to sleep, etc. None of them have timepieces.
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Baldwinsville Public Library celebrates LGBTQ+ Pride Month: Love comes in many colors

BALDWINSVILLE — June is the beginning of summer when flowers and trees come alive, we have our vegetable gardens planted (hopefully!) and live festivals begin. One such festival tops off LGBTQ Pride Month, a month-long celebration of the diversity of humans in all shapes and colors. The CNY Pride Festival will be at the Inner Harbor in Syracuse on Saturday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Six Marcellus students sign letters of intent

MARCELLUS — Six Marcellus senior student-athletes in the Marcellus Central School District signed commitment letters to play sports at the collegiate level,. John White signed a national letter of intent to play golf at Mercyhurst University. Emma MacLachlan has committed to play softball at St. John Fisher College, while...
MARCELLUS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crouse Community Center#St James Catholic Church#The Women S Council#Cavac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Eagle Newspapers

Last day to register for full-day ESM pre-K

For the first time ever, East Syracuse Minoa will offer a limited number of full-day pre-kindergarten slots in its program starting in September, an expansion being funded by New York State. The full-day program is expected to operate from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Per the state, the openings are available on a lottery basis, […]
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

J-D mourns loss of business manager

JAMESVILLE-DEWITT SCHOOL DISTRICT – During its final meeting of the school year, the Jamesville-DeWitt Board of Education announced to those attending in-person and listening over Zoom that the district’s business administrator, Timothy Decker, has passed away. Decker, who was 54, had fulfilled that role for J-D since 2009. His death on June 3 stemmed from […]
JAMESVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Historic Moment: Origins of village street names

SKANEATELES — Academy Street: Originally this street extended from Jordan Street east to the Skaneateles Academy and the end of the original State Street. The east portion past State Street was to be called William Street. That was never used. It was called East Academy Street. Today some refer it to as ‘upper Academy Street.’
SKANEATELES, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy