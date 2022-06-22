ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Blake, manager and 'the face' of Elmo's Bar, has died

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
Adam Blake, a manager and 'the face' of Elmo's Bar, has died .

Blake suffered "a very unexpected medical emergency" on June 9 according to a GoFundMe started on June 11 for Blake and his family .

The GoFundMe said the following:

Dear Friends of Adam, The Blake Family and Elmos,

Our guy Adam needs us more than ever! On Thursday, June 9th, 2022, Adam suffered a very unexpected medical emergency. While he is in the fight for his life, the medical expenses for him and his family have begun to pile up.

Rest assured that Adam is getting the best treatment possible, including new technology that is producing oxygen in his blood. That machine requires a technician to be with Adam 24/7.

Most importantly, Adam has always taken care of us. He has fed us, hydrated us, made us laugh and has brought us all memories that we will never forget.

The time has come to return the favor and take care of him.

On Tuesday it was announced that Blake passed away . The information was shared on the @bar_elmos Twitter account and confirmed to 7 News by an employee of Elmo's.

The Twitter post said the following:

We are so incredibly heartbroken to share that Adam Blake, our friend, manager & the face of Elmos has passed away.

Please keep Adam’s family & friends in your thoughts, especially his wife Traci & their children Mason & Mackenzie.

Adam you will be so greatly missed ❤️

As of June 22, over $73,000 has been raised through the GoFundMe.

