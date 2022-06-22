ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulfport, MS

1 dead, 1 in critical condition after Gulfport shooting

By Biancca Ball
 3 days ago

GULFPORT, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a shooting in Gulfport.

Meridian man sentenced for 2019 shooting death of uncle

The Sun Herald reported the shooting happened on 39th Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21. Police said the man died at the scene, while the woman was taken to a hospital for emergency surgery.

So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.

