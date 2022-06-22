Minnesota Wild sign forward Connor Dewar to 2-year, $1.6M deal

The Minnesota Wild signed forward Connor Dewar to a two-year, $1.6 million contract.

The one-way NHL deal announced Wednesday will pay him $800,000 in both the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.

Dewar, 23, had two goals and four assists in 35 games during his first season with the Wild in 2021-22.

The 2018 third-round pick added 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in 19 games with the AHL’s Iowa Wild.

–Field Level Media

