Many restaurants are known for a specific unique item, for example, the Big Texan is known for its 72 oz steak and if you eat your entire plate in an hour, it's free. Another example is Texas Roadhouse, everyone goes for the rolls. And then there is Red Lobster, known for their cheddar bay biscuits. A few months ago I told you about the peanut butter and jelly brisket sandwich at Tall City Meat Market, which I know many of you tried and loved. Tall City Meat has done it again with one crazy unique menu item, the two-pound burrito.

3 DAYS AGO