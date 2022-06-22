An artist outside of the box: Gregg Silvis exhibits work at the Delaplaine Arts Center

With decades of work as an academic librarian, it’s no wonder that Gregg Silvis launched his visual art career by making art books and pieces constructed of pages of discarded books.

Though let’s steer clear of calling this his niche.

The artist, who is based in Newark, Delaware, and currently exhibiting work at the Delaplaine Arts Center, cringes at labels, and any box he’s inadvertently put into, he promptly finds a way out of.

Since his beginning dabbles in visual art circa 2014, he’s gone on to work in stained glass, gold leaf, wooden pegs and brass rods, knitting, mobiles, sculptural pieces, the list goes on.

His current exhibit in Frederick, “Organic Precision,” includes sculptural work in a variety of media. The show runs through June 26, with viewing hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

For years, his artistic outlet was channeled through music. He performed as a French horn player and gigged across the country and in Mexico. Fast forward to the mid-2010s, when he was working as a librarian — a very left-brained career, as he put it — and he found himself utterly unfulfilled.

“I was depressed, I was seeing a counselor, I wasn’t sleeping … I would get up and watch TV at 4 in the morning,” he recalled by phone from his home in Delaware. “I was watching TV one night and this commercial came on for tequila. It was the one where they take a palette knife and they’re painting this bottle, and I started crying. I thought to myself, dude, what the hell’s that about? What’s going on? You need to do art.”

His wife, a massage therapist, connected him with a local artist, and he began taking lessons.

“For our first lesson, she was like, ‘OK, draw this.’ It was a philodendron,” he recalled. “I sketched it out, and it was pretty good, but … I was there for six hours. I was like, ‘Why didn’t you tell me what time it was?’ The lesson was only supposed to be an hour. She said, ‘You were so into it, I didn’t want to take you out of it.’ I swear to God, it was like being in a trance. I had no idea that that much time had gone by.”

His first art exhibition in 2017 felt just as natural.

“Great Expectations: de/reconstructed” was a solo show at a gallery at the University of Delaware Newark, where he was serving as a librarian at the time — but would retire to focus solely on his visual art the following year. An art professor had suggested he exhibit work at the school.

“It felt perfectly natural,” he said. “Like, oh yeah: This is what you should be doing.”

Learn more about the artist at sylvanart.net.