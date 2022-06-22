ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An artist outside of the box: Gregg Silvis exhibits work at the Delaplaine Arts Center

By Lauren LaRocca llarocca@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 3 days ago
With decades of work as an academic librarian, it’s no wonder that Gregg Silvis launched his visual art career by making art books and pieces constructed of pages of discarded books.

Though let’s steer clear of calling this his niche.

The artist, who is based in Newark, Delaware, and currently exhibiting work at the Delaplaine Arts Center, cringes at labels, and any box he’s inadvertently put into, he promptly finds a way out of.

Since his beginning dabbles in visual art circa 2014, he’s gone on to work in stained glass, gold leaf, wooden pegs and brass rods, knitting, mobiles, sculptural pieces, the list goes on.

His current exhibit in Frederick, “Organic Precision,” includes sculptural work in a variety of media. The show runs through June 26, with viewing hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

For years, his artistic outlet was channeled through music. He performed as a French horn player and gigged across the country and in Mexico. Fast forward to the mid-2010s, when he was working as a librarian — a very left-brained career, as he put it — and he found himself utterly unfulfilled.

“I was depressed, I was seeing a counselor, I wasn’t sleeping … I would get up and watch TV at 4 in the morning,” he recalled by phone from his home in Delaware. “I was watching TV one night and this commercial came on for tequila. It was the one where they take a palette knife and they’re painting this bottle, and I started crying. I thought to myself, dude, what the hell’s that about? What’s going on? You need to do art.”

His wife, a massage therapist, connected him with a local artist, and he began taking lessons.

“For our first lesson, she was like, ‘OK, draw this.’ It was a philodendron,” he recalled. “I sketched it out, and it was pretty good, but … I was there for six hours. I was like, ‘Why didn’t you tell me what time it was?’ The lesson was only supposed to be an hour. She said, ‘You were so into it, I didn’t want to take you out of it.’ I swear to God, it was like being in a trance. I had no idea that that much time had gone by.”

His first art exhibition in 2017 felt just as natural.

“Great Expectations: de/reconstructed” was a solo show at a gallery at the University of Delaware Newark, where he was serving as a librarian at the time — but would retire to focus solely on his visual art the following year. An art professor had suggested he exhibit work at the school.

“It felt perfectly natural,” he said. “Like, oh yeah: This is what you should be doing.”

Learn more about the artist at sylvanart.net.

wypr.org

"The Burning of Havre de Grace"

On a beautiful morning in May 1813, the people of Havre de Grace awoke to a terrifying sight.Out on the bay were the towering masts of a British fleet, and rowing toward them were landing craft filled with Redcoats. Admiral Cockburn, “The Scourge of the Chesapeake,” had brought his reign of terror to the place the Marquis de Lafayette had named "Harbor of Mercy". As his raiders swept ashore, the American militia fled, leaving only one defiant Irishman standing in their way.
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD
WMDT.com

Delaware State Fair leaders are excited as opening day draws near

HARRINGTON, Del.- With only 28 days until opening day of the Delaware State Fair, officials are hard at work putting together the final touches. The Fair will run in Harrington from July 21st to the 30th. Danny Aguilar, the fair’s Assistant General Manager, says said final preparations include counting ribbons for livestock and exhibits, picking up phone calls, and more. But Aguliar said, that work will pick up even more after the Fourth of July holiday.
HARRINGTON, DE
wnav.com

No Swimming Allowed at Matapeake Beach

Matapeake Beach is currently operating under a health warning. No swimming is allowed because of high levels of bacteria found in the water. Effective June 24, until further notice the site will be under this warning. The water will be tested again with results expected by June 29, according to the Queen Anne’s Health Department.
QUEEN ANNE, MD
WBOC

U.S. 50 Choptank River Bridge Name Controversy

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A sign greets thousands of drivers every day as they approach the U.S Route 50 bridge over the Choptank River. It reads "Frederick C. Malkus Jr. Bridge." Frederick Malkus was a long-serving Maryland state senator representing District 37. He was instrumental in getting the current bridge built and opened in 1987. The bridge replaced the deteriorating Harrington Bridge.
MARYLAND STATE
Cape Gazette

Sussex Family YMCA celebrates Juneteenth with cookout

YMCAs across the state celebrated Juneteenth with free admittance June 19 and 20. In Rehoboth Beach, the Sussex Family YMCA hosted a barbecue June 20. “At the Y, we celebrate this powerful moment in our nation’s history together and honor those who suffered for so many years,” said Jim Kelly, YMCA of Delaware interim CEO, in a prepared statement. “As we remember, we encourage our community to commemorate and celebrate Black history and culture. Together, we can inspire change and forge a brighter future for ourselves, our youth, our neighbors and everyone in between. We are still fighting for equity, and we will not stop, because we believe in a brighter tomorrow.”
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

My take: Jennersville Hospital’s purchase is a sound decision

ChristianaCare made the right decision in acquiring the Jennersville Hospital site from financially troubled Tower Health. Tower Health has closed and sold off hospitals after a failed effort to build a regional healthcare system from its home base in Reading, PA. Barring any last-minute hitches, closing is expected in the next month or two.
NEWARK, DE
