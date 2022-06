JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Children in Eastern North Carolina under five years old will now have access to the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for the first time. Getting the vaccine for your child will look different from county to county, but there is one main factor parents should consider, which vaccine is right for their child because it will determine how many shots they receive.

