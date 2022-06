MARION – The Illinois Department of Transportation is inviting the public to learn more and comment about the proposed roundabout at the intersection of Illinois 148 and Old Illinois 13 west of Marion. Instead of hosting a regular public meeting, IDOT will share details of the project and encourage public participation from June 27 through July 15 through a new website, https://idot.illinois.gov/projects/Illinois-148-and-Old-13-Roundabout.html.

MARION, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO