At Li’s place, Sheila fumes, “So much for Finn needing his medication.” She stomps on Li’s cellphone and warns her she’s made a big mistake. In Brooke’s bedroom, she is has earphones in when Ridge appears and startles her. He’s glad she had the door locked. Brooke can’t believe Sheila hasn’t been caught yet. She asks what brings him by. He just thought he’d check on her. Brooke beams. Ridge is worried, knowing how Sheila feels about her. Brooke figures she’s probably halfway across the country by now, but thanks him for looking out for her. Ridge grins, “Always.” They wonder where Sheila is and who she’ll target next.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO