Hancock County man gets over 10 years in jail for selling meth

Samuel Anthony Spilios, of Newell, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 120 months of incarceration for a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Spilios, 39, pleaded guilty in February 2022 to one count of “Distribution of 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine.”

Spilios admitted to selling more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, also known as “ice,” in December 2020 in Hancock County, according to Ihlenfeld

