ATLANTA — A second minority utility partner in the Plant Vogtle nuclear expansion is mounting an effort to cap its costs to complete the project. The Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia (MEAG Power) has filed a lawsuit against Georgia Power in Fulton County Superior Court asserting its right to trigger a 2018 agreement freezing its capital costs in building two additional nuclear reactors at the plant south of Augusta.

