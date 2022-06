AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friday is the last day of early voting for Tuesday’s South Carolina primary runoff election. If you live in Aiken County, there is only one place you can vote early, which is the elections office on University Parkway in Aiken. It will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

