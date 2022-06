A trash fire got out of hand Thursday afternoon as firefighters from six different agencies fought to keep it away from nearby homes. The fire started in the Woodland area of Lazy Lane and Mesquite Rd. which is located north of Hwy. 12 and west of Hwy. 62. Residents at five different homes were asked to evacuate as firefighters from Emergency Service Districts 1,3 and 4 along with the Texas Forest Service, Pinehurst, Vidor and Buna fought the quickly spreading blaze. The Sheriff’s Office used their drone to aid firefighters from above and the Acadian Task Force was on scene for any possible injuries.

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO