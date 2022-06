The fourth installment of HBO’s dystopian drama Westworld will make your head explode — but in a good way. It picks up seven years after the 2020 Season 3 finale, in which clever robot Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) died after freeing humans from the mind control of a massive A.I. (This despite years of abuse at the hands of mortals when she was one of the hosts in the Westworld theme park.) We learn that a human/robot war followed, but the mortals came out on top.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO