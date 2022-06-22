Mother shares emotional experience getting her young children vaccinated for COVID

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Parents rushed to make vaccine appointments on the first day COVID-19 vaccine doses were available to children under the age of 5.

Maria Machado Espinosa took her two daughters, ages 2 and 4, to get their vaccine shots at Lurie Children's Hospital Tuesday.

"I'm just thankful. I'm thankful to science. I'm thankful to Lurie's and for how lucky we are in the U.S. to have this vaccine rolled out so quickly. We are so lucky and we should take advantage of that," Machado Espinosa said.

She added that the vaccine doses are the ticket back to life as it was. She said she will feel more comfortable about attending concerts and indoor dining.

More importantly, Machado Espinosa said the vaccines will allow her to visit family in her native Spain after two years.

"We're going to be able to go to Europe and visit them. It's just a sense of freedom again," Machado Espinosa said.

Her advice for parents who may be on the fence about making a vaccine appointment for children? Seek out reputable information about COVID 19 vaccines instead of believing rumors on social media.

