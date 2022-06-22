ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Creek’s Massive Outdoor Waterpark Reopens This Weekend Near NYC

By Justine Golata
 4 days ago

Calling all thrill seekers! It’s officially summer and what better way to cool off on a hot day than racing down epic water slides? Lucky for you, we know just the spot!

Mountain Creek Resort is a multi-use property complete with a bike park, ski lodge, zip lines, snow tubing, and our summer favorite: a massive outdoor waterpark. Though it’s located in Vernon, New Jersey, it’s less than two hours away from the city!

Instagram/ @mountaincreek_waterpark

Mountain Creek Waterpark officially reopens for the season on Saturday, June 25th .

The massive campus features over 22 attractions including a High Tide Wave Pool, Sky Ride, and a fan-favorite slide called Zero-G. Known as the world’s tallest double looping thrill slide , Zero-G takes riders 100 feet in the air, where they can look out onto 50 miles of New York as they anxiously await for the trap door below them to open! “It’s the closest you’ll get to feeling zero gravity at Mountain Creek,” shares their website.

Here are just a few more of the waterpark’s highlights:

  • Lost Island River – Float to your heart’s content on this lazy river
  • Sprayground – Run through interactive water features at this play area
  • Canyon Cliff Jump – Leap off a ledge into the refreshing pool for an extreme thrill
  • Surf Hill – Race down this eight-lane slide head first and try to beat your friends to the bottom
Instagram/ @mountaincreek_waterpark

Tickets and passes must be purchased online and in advance. You can choose from season passes or day tickets. Cabanas rentals are available as well and can fit up to 8 guests. Parking costs $10 and must be purchased on-site.

Mountaincreek.com

And once you’ve had your fun at the waterpark, be sure to check out all of the other activities and events going on at Mountain Creek Resort like the Alpine Mountain Coaster or the Treescape Rope Course. Find out more on their website here .

When: Daily from 11:00am- 5:00pm

Where: 200 NJ-94, Vernon Township, NJ

For more splash-tastic fun, see The Largest Indoor Water Park In North America Is Only 45 Min. From NYC

untappedcities.com

The Top 10 Secrets of Hell Gate Bridge in NYC

New York City’s Hell Gate Bridge sits on the north end of the East River, between Astoria, Queens and Randall’s Island .The bridge is named for the once-dangerous channel it bridges, derived from the Dutch word hellegat, which means “hell channel.” Five years ago, infrastructure aficionados marked its centennial year with cake and events and this year, Hell Gate Bridge turns 105 years old.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

‘My hands were right up against its teeth’: Local fisherman reels in large shark off shore of Staten Island beach

Sharks have drawn increasingly closer to land in recent years, but none too many Staten Islanders expect to cross paths with one along the South Shore. Yet that’s exactly what happened to local fisherman Damean Farrell, an Eltingville resident who reeled in a near-four-foot shark off the shore of Oakwood Beach last week. The shark, which Farrell measured at 43 inches, is believed to be a sand tiger shark -- a species which can grow upwards of 10-feet and reach nearly 500 pounds in some regions.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Secret NYC

Secret NYC

