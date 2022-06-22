Mountain Creek’s Massive Outdoor Waterpark Reopens This Weekend Near NYC

Calling all thrill seekers! It’s officially summer and what better way to cool off on a hot day than racing down epic water slides? Lucky for you, we know just the spot!

Mountain Creek Resort is a multi-use property complete with a bike park, ski lodge, zip lines, snow tubing, and our summer favorite: a massive outdoor waterpark. Though it’s located in Vernon, New Jersey, it’s less than two hours away from the city!

Mountain Creek Waterpark officially reopens for the season on Saturday, June 25th .

The massive campus features over 22 attractions including a High Tide Wave Pool, Sky Ride, and a fan-favorite slide called Zero-G. Known as the world’s tallest double looping thrill slide , Zero-G takes riders 100 feet in the air, where they can look out onto 50 miles of New York as they anxiously await for the trap door below them to open! “It’s the closest you’ll get to feeling zero gravity at Mountain Creek,” shares their website.

Here are just a few more of the waterpark’s highlights:

Lost Island River – Float to your heart’s content on this lazy river

– Float to your heart’s content on this lazy river Sprayground – Run through interactive water features at this play area

– Run through interactive water features at this play area Canyon Cliff Jump – Leap off a ledge into the refreshing pool for an extreme thrill

– Leap off a ledge into the refreshing pool for an extreme thrill Surf Hill – Race down this eight-lane slide head first and try to beat your friends to the bottom

Tickets and passes must be purchased online and in advance. You can choose from season passes or day tickets. Cabanas rentals are available as well and can fit up to 8 guests. Parking costs $10 and must be purchased on-site.

And once you’ve had your fun at the waterpark, be sure to check out all of the other activities and events going on at Mountain Creek Resort like the Alpine Mountain Coaster or the Treescape Rope Course. Find out more on their website here .

When: Daily from 11:00am- 5:00pm

Where: 200 NJ-94, Vernon Township, NJ