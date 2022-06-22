1 diver dead, another missing after incident at Buford Springs

Hernando County Fire Rescue said one person is dead and another is missing after a diving incident Wednesday.

The deadly diving incident, per Hernando County Fire Rescue, took place at Buford Springs, which is north of Weeki Wachee.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is responding to the scene.

No further details have been released at this time.

