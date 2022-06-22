ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weeki Wachee, FL

1 diver dead, another missing after incident at Buford Springs

By Veronica Beltran
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
Hernando County Fire Rescue said one person is dead and another is missing after a diving incident Wednesday.

The deadly diving incident, per Hernando County Fire Rescue, took place at Buford Springs, which is north of Weeki Wachee.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is responding to the scene.

No further details have been released at this time.

Story developing, refresh for updates. Stay with ABC Action News for the latest.

mainstreetdailynews.com

Pickup hits, kills female bicyclist in Levy County

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is searching for a white Ford pickup that struck and killed a female bicyclist riding along Country Road 337 in Levy County on Friday night. According to the FHP report, a 47-year-old Morriston woman riding a bicycle south at 7 p.m. along the right edge of CR 337 just south of SE 59th Place was struck from behind by a white Ford Ranger pickup.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Lakeland bicyclist killed in Lake County hit-and-run, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 35-year-old Lakeland man riding a bicycle was killed early Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle on U.S. Highway 27, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The bicyclist was traveling south toward U.S. Highway 192 in the designated bicycle lane when a driver...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

2 cave divers dead in Central Florida spring

BROOKSVILLE, FL- Rescuers in Hernando County recovered the bodies of two divers from Buford Spring in the Chassahowitzka Wildlife Management Area on Wednesday. The spring is located about 60 miles north of Tampa. One of the bodies was found on the surface and the other was recovered by sheriff’s office...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
WFLA

1 diver dead, 1 missing at Buford Springs, authorities say

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One diver is dead and another is missing at Buford Springs in Hernando County, according to authorities. Hernando County Fire Rescue told News Channel 8 the incident happened Wednesday at the Chassahowitzka Wildlife Management Area in Hernando County. Authorities have yet to provide additional information on the divers activities before […]
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

Alligator warning issued at Blue Run Park in Marion County

Dunnellon, Fla. - There is a warning for visitors at one scenic park in Marion County. Some say alligators are getting a bit too close to people. Kelly Colson says she spotted a gator during her trip to Blue Run Park in Dunnellon Thursday. It was her first time on a kayak.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Dog saved from Citrus Springs house fire; no other injuries reported

Citrus County firefighters saved a dog from a house fire in Citrus Springs. No other injuries were reported during the blaze the morning of Thursday, June 23, off of North Glenridge Circle, according to Citrus County Fire Rescue (CCFR). CCFR crews responded to the fire at 8:22 a.m. and arrived...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

FHP looking for vehicle that struck and killed bicyclist in Lake County

The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a vehicle that struck and killed a bicyclist early Friday morning in Lake County. The 35-year-old Lakeland man had been southbound at 4:45 a.m. in the bicycle lane of U.S. Hwy. 27 approaching U.S. Hwy. 192 near the southern end of Lake County when a vehicle veered into the bicycle lane and struck the cyclist, knocking him from his bicycle, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

