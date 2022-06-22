ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

July 4th fireworks displays throughout metro Detroit

By Alisha Dixon
 3 days ago
Firework displays are back as metro Detroit communities are set to commemorate the 246th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776!

"Two hundred forty-six years ago, our Founding Fathers declared our independence and mutually pledged their lives, fortunes, and sacred honor. Today, as in 1776, we face fear, change, and uncertainty. Throughout our history, as a nation united, we have confronted and overcome such threats," said Debra Steidel Wall, acting archivist, United States National Archives .

"As the home of this nation’s founding documents—the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights—we have a special responsibility to the ideals that all people are created equal, that all people have equal protection under the law, and that there is a common good that includes us all. While the parchment has faded, the spirit of the Declaration remains. Let us stay united as we strive for a more perfect, historically accurate, and inclusive union," Wall added.

Here is a list of Independence Day events and firework displays throughout metro Detroit.

Brighton
Huron-Clinton Metroparks
July 1, 10:00 pm
Willow Metropark
13000 High Ridge Drive, Brighton, MI

Clarkston
Clarkston Independence Fest Fireworks
July 2, 10:00 pm
Clintwood Park
6000 Clarkston Road, Clarkston, MI

Clawson
Clawson 4th of July Celebration in the Park Fireworks
July 4, 10:00 pm
Clawson Park
935 N. Custer Ave., Clawson, MI

Clinton Township
Clinton Township Fireworks
July 6, 10:05 pm
Recreation Department
40700 Romeo Plank Road, Clinton Township, MI

Detroit
Ford Fireworks
June 27, 9:55 pm
Downtown Detroit

Friday Night Fireworks
July 1, after game
Comerica Park
2100 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI

Frankenmuth
Frankenmuth Volksläufe Fireworks
July 3, 9:30 pm
Heritage Park
601 Weiss St., Frankenmuth, MI

Huron Valley
Kensington Metropark Fireworks
July 2, 10:00 pm
Kensington Metropark
4570 Huron Valley Pkwy, Milford, MI

Lake Erie Metropark
July 3, 10:00 pm
Lake Erie Metropark
32481 West Jefferson Avenue, Brownstown, MI

Pontiac
Cars Under Stars Fireworks Spectacular
June 26, 9:45 p.m.
M1 Concourse
1 Concourse Dr., Pontiac, MI

Ray Township
Red, White and Boom! Fireworks
July 4, 9:30 pm
Youngblood Vineyard
61829 Ray Center Road, Ray, MI

Rochester Hills
Festival of the Hills Fireworks
June 29, 10:06 pm
Borden Park
345 John R Road, Rochester Hills, MI

Shelby Township
Stony Creek Metropark Fireworks
June 24, 10:10 pm
Stony Creek Metropark
4300 Main Park Dr., Shelby Township, MI

St. Clair Shores
2022 First State Bank Fireworks Extravaganza
July 24, Dusk
Veterans Memorial Park
32400 Jefferson Ave., St Clair Shores, MI

Wolverine Lake
Tiki Night Fireworks
July 3, Dusk
Wolverine Lake

White Lake
White Lake Fireworks
July 2, 10:00 pm
White Lake Road
White Lake, MI

