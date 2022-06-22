July 4th fireworks displays throughout metro Detroit

Firework displays are back as metro Detroit communities are set to commemorate the 246th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776!

"Two hundred forty-six years ago, our Founding Fathers declared our independence and mutually pledged their lives, fortunes, and sacred honor. Today, as in 1776, we face fear, change, and uncertainty. Throughout our history, as a nation united, we have confronted and overcome such threats," said Debra Steidel Wall, acting archivist, United States National Archives .

"As the home of this nation’s founding documents—the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights—we have a special responsibility to the ideals that all people are created equal, that all people have equal protection under the law, and that there is a common good that includes us all. While the parchment has faded, the spirit of the Declaration remains. Let us stay united as we strive for a more perfect, historically accurate, and inclusive union," Wall added.

Here is a list of Independence Day events and firework displays throughout metro Detroit.

If you have any additional events you'd like to add, please email news@wxyz.com.

Brighton

Huron-Clinton Metroparks

July 1, 10:00 pm

Willow Metropark

13000 High Ridge Drive, Brighton, MI

Clarkston

Clarkston Independence Fest Fireworks

July 2, 10:00 pm

Clintwood Park

6000 Clarkston Road, Clarkston, MI

Clawson

Clawson 4th of July Celebration in the Park Fireworks

July 4, 10:00 pm

Clawson Park

935 N. Custer Ave., Clawson, MI

Clinton Township

Clinton Township Fireworks

July 6, 10:05 pm

Recreation Department

40700 Romeo Plank Road, Clinton Township, MI

Detroit

Ford Fireworks

June 27, 9:55 pm

Downtown Detroit

Friday Night Fireworks

July 1, after game

Comerica Park

2100 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI

Frankenmuth

Frankenmuth Volksläufe Fireworks

July 3, 9:30 pm

Heritage Park

601 Weiss St., Frankenmuth, MI

Huron Valley

Kensington Metropark Fireworks

July 2, 10:00 pm

Kensington Metropark

4570 Huron Valley Pkwy, Milford, MI

Lake Erie Metropark

July 3, 10:00 pm

Lake Erie Metropark

32481 West Jefferson Avenue, Brownstown, MI

Pontiac

Cars Under Stars Fireworks Spectacular

June 26, 9:45 p.m.

M1 Concourse

1 Concourse Dr., Pontiac, MI

Ray Township

Red, White and Boom! Fireworks

July 4, 9:30 pm

Youngblood Vineyard

61829 Ray Center Road, Ray, MI

Rochester Hills

Festival of the Hills Fireworks

June 29, 10:06 pm

Borden Park

345 John R Road, Rochester Hills, MI

Shelby Township

Stony Creek Metropark Fireworks

June 24, 10:10 pm

Stony Creek Metropark

4300 Main Park Dr., Shelby Township, MI

St. Clair Shores

2022 First State Bank Fireworks Extravaganza

July 24, Dusk

Veterans Memorial Park

32400 Jefferson Ave., St Clair Shores, MI

Wolverine Lake

Tiki Night Fireworks

July 3, Dusk

Wolverine Lake

White Lake

White Lake Fireworks

July 2, 10:00 pm

White Lake Road

White Lake, MI