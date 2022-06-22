No-Cost Outdoor Adventure Programs for BIPOC & Queer Youth (all are welcome)
Youth Outdoor Leadership Opportunities (YOLO) offers no-cost outdoor adventure programs tailored for Black, Indigenous, People of Color, and Queer Youth ages 13-18. All youth are welcome. Join day trips on Wednesdays and Saturdays, July through August, to learn about the environment and outdoor skills.
Have fun AND get service-learning hours.
Register using this link or email jessie.dirks@seattle.gov for more information.
Program dates*
- 6-24-22 Pizza Party @ Camp Long, Friday 12:00 pm – 2:30pm
- 7-2-22 Cedar Butte Nature Walk, Saturday 9am-3pm
- 7-20-22 Fishing Fun, Wednesday 9am-3pm
- 7-30-22 Deception Pass Stroll, Saturday 8am-5pm
- 8-13/14-22 Arts & Nature Festival, Saturday and Sunday 12pm-6pm
- 8-23/24-22 Blake Island Overnight, Tuesday and Wednesday 8am 8-23-22 to 4pm 8-24-22
- 8-31-22 Snoqualmie Picnic, 9am-3pm
- 9-10/11-22 Mountain Fest
*Dates and times subject to change
