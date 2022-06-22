ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's how to score free onion rings from Burger King

By Eric Davidson Audacy
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=240XIG_0gIjXv2a00

One thing that could make onion rings even better? Have them be free!

For today only, Burger King is offering a free order of their crispy onion rings in celebration of National Onion Ring Day.

A Burger King spokesperson clued Thrillist into the deal – free onion rings when you place an order of at least $1 through the chain's mobile app or its website . You do have to be a member of Burger King's Royal Perks loyalty program, but that’s easy enough to sign up for.

This is a notable nod to the crunchy onion holiday, as Burger King is one of the few fast food chains who have consistently offered the round favorites on their menu for decades .

And now that you've got that savory side satiated, National Ice Cream Day is coming soon, July 17!

