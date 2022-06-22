Stretch of Orange County beaches closed to due to lightning strikes

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KNX) – Lightning strikes in Orange County Wednesday have caused lifeguards to temporarily close some beaches, officials said.

Beaches from the Newport Pier to Corona del Mar have been closed while “the storm moves through,” the city of Newport Beach said.

Thunder and lightning are expected in parts of the Inland Empire throughout Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

