After Drake sampled her song, local artist Rye Rye wants credit — and respect for Baltimore club music’s culture

Drake surprised everyone when he dropped his new dance album 'Honestly, Nevermind,' but Baltimore-based artist Rye Rye got a double surprise when she heard her voice on one of the new tracks. Josh Sisk/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Ryeisha Berrain was driving her kids to school when she heard a new song by Drake.

Her 8-year-old son asked: “Mom is that you?”

It’s been years since Berrain, 31, better known by her stage name of Rye Rye, left a promising career in the entertainment industry to be a full-time mom. Yet here she was, near her home in Laurel, listening to a repeating snippet of herself saying “What?” in the fourth song of a new album from Canadian recording artist and mega rap star Drake.

“I’m like, ‘Dang, Drake’s really got me on the record,’” she said. “Honestly, I was crying and smiling at the same time.”

The sample, featured in Drake’s track “Currents,” was from “Shake it to the Ground,” which she’d recorded in 2007 with the DJ Blaqstarr . She was just 15 at the time, but on her way to becoming queen of Baltimore’s club music scene, a genre defined by fast beats and a chopped-up rhythm.

Blaqstarr, born Charles Jamal Smith, recalled first hearing Berrain’s “tiny voice rapping” on his answering machine.

“I had to meet her mother before she could start doing the [recording] session,” he said.

After they released “Shake it to the Ground,” more tracks followed. With her high-energy rhymes and dance moves to match, Berrain caught the attention of M.I.A.; the well-known British rapper collaborated with her on songs like “Sunshine” and “Bang.”

National media outlets dubbed Berrain a “rising star.” She was featured in Spin and Rolling Stone magazines, and got signed to a major record label.

There were acting jobs, including a small but memorable role in “21 Jump Street” opposite Channing Tatum. When she was a senior in high school, she went on tour, studying as she traveled on the bus to concert dates.

Her success “wasn’t luck or anything,” Smith said. It was work.

At home, she won support for bringing Charm City’s unique genre of music, Baltimore club, to the world. She may have been more famous internationally than she was at home, Smith said.

But for the East Baltimore native, rising star status came with drawbacks. Her fame sparked jealousy among some family members. She had small kids at home, but she was always on the road, sometimes surrounded by seedy characters. The gig went from a joyful hobby to a full-time job.

“The fun got sucked out of it for me...,” she said. “I didn’t feel like I was free.”

In 2014, she walked away.

For the most part, it’s a decision she hasn’t regretted. She’s busy being a mom, with four kids: ages 12, 8 and 6-year-old twins. Yet there have been moments that made her question her path. When fans approached her to say how much her music had meant to them, how it had gotten them through tough times, she wondered, had she been selfish? Had she given up on Baltimore club culture?

This latest incident has helped remind her why she left the entertainment industry in the first place.

‘Are you really for the culture?’

At first, Berrain was proud to hear a sample from “Shake it to the Ground” on Drake’s latest album.

Later, she was “disappointed.”

Why hadn’t she gotten credit?

“If you’re shedding light on the culture and you happen to bring it to the masses, why not credit people from that culture that you sampled from,” said Berrain, referring to Baltimore club’s indigenous sound that fuses house music and hip-hop genres. “That’s why I’m like ‘Are you really for the culture?’”

Berrain said she contacted Drake’s producer, who goes by the names Gordo and DJ Carnage, a former Marylander who posted on Twitter about the influence of Baltimore club music on Drake’s new release.

“Growing up in Maryland,” the producer tweeted , “Baltimore club music was always being played in the car or at home by my mother and the family… felt good to bring it to the masses in this album.”

Not hearing a response, she contacted her publishing company, Sony. The record company asked Smith to send the original file, or stem, from “Shake it to the Ground.” After sending that over, Berrain said she was asked if she’d be willing to take a certain percentage for the record. Smith said they have a tentative agreement to receive a portion of the proceeds from the song.

To be featured uncredited in a song by Drake, “one of the biggest artists in the world,” said Smith, is simultaneously a “blessing” and “made me feel a little weird.”

He wants to give Drake the benefit of the doubt. Years ago, while recording a song with M.I.A., Smith decided to sample a hard-to-find Indian artist. Maybe Drake’s team couldn’t find him or Berrain, he said.

“A lot of people haven’t heard from me and Rye Rye in a long time,” he said.

Neither Drake nor Sony could be reached for comment by The Baltimore Sun.

Sampling’s balancing act

Sampling has been an “integral” part of rap music since the genre first developed in the 1970s, according to Nate Patrin, author of the book “ Bring That Beat Back: How Sampling Built Hip-Hop .” The first commercially-released hip-hop record, Sugarhill Gang’s “Rapper’s Delight,” borrowed the base line from Chic’s “Good Times.”

But it hasn’t been without controversy. In fact, the “Good Times” composers threatened to sue Sugarhill Gang for copyright infringement before settling out of court.

“There are a number of different instances throughout the ’80s of labels and hip-hop groups trying to negotiate with artists that sample,” he said.

In the years since, labels have had to “balance the art form with the ability to give proper credit to the artists who were sampled. Some sampled artists appreciated it, some didn’t.”

Respect is Rye’s Rye’s biggest priority — not getting paid or fame.

“I’m not even worried about the financial part. I’ve always done music for fun. I’m not really worried about accolades,” she emphasized. “I feel respected being credited, because I feel like I’ve worked hard for years.”

But her ultimate goal is to put Baltimore club on the map.

“In a perfect world, Drake has to fly out to Baltimore and actually use Baltimore dancers for his video,” she said.

And maybe Berrain will be there, too. The Baltimore born and raised artist is kicking off her return to the stage in the city it all started, headlining an event Saturday at Ottobar at 2549 N. Howard Street — her first performance in years.