Environment

Tracking the Tropics: Will tropics get active as Saharan dust dissipates?

By Amanda Holly, Heather Monahan
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Saharan dust plume that has been helping to keep the tropics quiet is dissipating – so what could that mean for the next few weeks of hurricane season?

We typically see Saharan dust – the plumes of dust that originate in the Sahara Desert and move across the Atlantic Ocean to the Gulf of Mexico – from May into early July. Satellites show the dust that we’ve seen the past few weeks is starting to mix out over the central Atlantic Ocean.

Satellites also show another dust plume moving off Africa’s coast, but it does not look nearly as dense as the previous two.

The dry dust and strong winds from the plumes usually helps limit or weaken any tropical activity. Once the dust subsides, we typically see an uptick in tropical activity. However, it’s still early in the hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center said it does not anticipate any tropical cyclone formation in the next five days, and forecasters are not currently tracking any tropical waves with a potential to develop.

The biggest uptick in tropical activity typically occurs in August, but July storms are certainly possible as we saw with Hurricane Elsa last year in early July.

With one recorded storm so far in the 2022 Atlantic season, the next name on the list for the second storm will be Bonnie.

Tracking the Tropics streams at 2 p.m. ET every Wednesday during hurricane season. For the latest updates, check out our Tracking the Tropics website .

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana teen dies in motorcycle crash

VERSAILLES, Ind. – A southeastern Indiana teenager died after crashing his motorcycle into a truck Thursday night. According to Indiana State Police, troopers responded to the crash around 5 p.m. Thursday on State Road 129 near Versailles in Ripley County. A semi truck was heading southbound on SR 129 near Benham Road when it slowed […]
VERSAILLES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Man wanted for attempted murder found in Greencastle

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — A Greencastle man wanted for attempted murder is awaiting extradition after being taken into custody in Putnam County. According to Indiana State Police, a trooper was able to locate William Blackwell, 40, at an apartment complex that he was known to operate in Greencastle. Police report they were able to […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
AOL Corp

Florida braces for the arrival of Alex as National Hurricane Center issues Tropical Storm Watch

The remnants of Hurricane Agatha have reformed over the Gulf of Mexico and will likely strengthen into Tropical Storm Alex, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday. "A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the west coast of the Florida peninsula south of the Middle of Longboat Key and for the east coast of the Florida peninsula south of the Volusia/Brevard County line, including Lake Okeechobee," the National Hurricane Center said in a 4 p.m. bulletin. "A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for all of the Florida Keys, including the Dry Tortugas and Florida Bay."
FLORIDA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

