Visitation will be held 10:00 to 11:00 am Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Garrison Funeral Home. Betty grew up in Tyler and Nacogdoches areas. She was a nurse for many years. Betty met her husband, James, at Springs of Living Water Church. The two were soon married on December 6, 1997. Betty and James enjoyed 24 years of marriage before her passing. Betty loved life and was a very outgoing person. She loved fishing off the dock at the lake. Betty enjoyed many shopping trips with her friend, LaDonna Gibbo. Betty and James were members of Highway Tabernacle in Timpson, Texas. They enjoyed going to church singings and worshiping together. “Aunt Betty” will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved her.

GARRISON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO