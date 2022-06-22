ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steve Coogan’s ‘Alan Partridge Live: Stratagem’ To Stream On Amazon Prime UK In Winter; Other Territories To Follow

By Baz Bamigboye
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: Steve Coogan ’s Alan Partridge Live: Stratagem will stream on Amazon Prime UK in the winter, Deadline can reveal. Chris Bird, Managing Director Prime Video UK, confirmed the news.

Alan Partridge Live: Stratagem toured the UK and Ireland this April and May, 14 years after the Coogan alter ego’s last live tour. The Phil McIntyre Live Ltd and Baby Cow Productions production was filmed when the show played London’s O2 Arena last month.

Coogan ( Philomena) introduced the character Alan Partridge as a parody of a certain type of bumptious, British television personality in 1991 in the BBC Radio 4 spoof current affairs show On the Hour , featured as its sports correspondent. That resulted in a multitude of spinoffs, including radio chat show Knowing Me, Knowing You , that was later adapted for TV.

There was an Alan Partridge film released in 2013 and a spoof autobiography.

Alan Partridge Live: Stratagem starred Coogan and was written by Coogan, Neil Gibbons and Rob Gibbons. The Gibbons siblings, twin brothers, also directed. It featured a cast performing song and dance numbers; 1980s power ballads; and, with Partridge, tongue firmly in cheek, offering a motivational roadmap to a better tomorrow, saying “A fun way to share knowledge that, I believe, will change your life.”

Recently, Coogan suggested that there’s an infusion of Piers Morgan, and Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Madeley, in Partridge’s current character makeup.

Bird told Deadline that “looking at the biggest and best UK shows for this year, Alan Partridge really stood out.”

He continued, “Personally, for me, he’s a national institution — a fantastically popular and engaging character.

”Steve and his team have created a gargantuan success with him, so we were thrilled to be able to pick up the rights and launch him later this year on Prime Video.”

Bird added that Prime Video hoped to launch the show in other territories, though he wasn’t able to specify when that would be. He did note that it would stream in the UK and Ireland “towards the end of the year, let’s say winter.”

The executive said Coogan will shoot a “front and back-end piece” for the show. “We’ll do the requisite filming to complete a home-viewing experience as opposed to the stadium experience.”

Asked about future live comedy productions, Bird commented, “We’ll try and bring the best of British comedy to our audiences in the UK and worldwide.”

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Coming 2 America’ Impact On Amazon Proves “You Can’t Reach Diverse Audiences Without Diversity”, Says Streamer’s Marketing Chief Ukonwa Ojo: Cannes Lions

Click here to read the full article. The reception to Eddie Murphy’s Coming 2 America on Amazon Prime Video last year provided Amazon marketing chief Ukonwa Ojo’s point when she said Thursday at Cannes Lions that “it’s not possible to reach diverse audiences without diversity.” Ojo, Global Chief Marketing Officer for Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Studios, explained: “Nielsen tracks streaming by minutes [so] it’s hard for a movie to hit number one compared with the many hours of TV. When we launched Coming 2 America, a very Black movie, it was the only film ranked by Nielsen to hit number one...
NFL
Deadline

‘The Late Late Show’: James Corden Brings Show Back To London, Takes A Break With President Biden & Carpool Karaoke With Lizzo

Click here to read the full article. James Corden is heading back to London. However, despite all of the rumors of him moving permanently back to Blighty, in this moment, he’s taking The Late Late Show to the British capital for the first time in three years. The CBS late-night show s heading to the UK for a special week of broadcasts from June 27-30 – the first time it has been able to mount such a production since Covid began. The series will be shot at the Freemasons’ Hall in London – known for its opening scene of British spy series Spooks...
NFL
Deadline

International Insider: Pouncing On Cannes Lions; Paramount+ Stars In London; Studios Circle CineEurope; Eurovision; Paul Haggis Update

Click here to read the full article. It’s Friday and that can mean only one thing, folks: another edition of International Insider. Jesse Whittock here to take you through another week in film and TV. Pouncing On Cannes Lions Climate chaos: Our intrepid Weekend Editor Caroline Frost braved the travel chaos in Europe to make her way to the mega ad confab Cannes Lions in France this week. While she was there to hear from the likes of Ryan Reynolds, Ted Sarandos and Regina Hall, the week was dominated by a series of stunts pulled by climate cmpaigners Greenpeace. After ad man-turned-activist...
WORLD
Deadline

Berlinale Calls For Zimbabwe Filmmaker Acquittal; Studiocanal CEO Award; Ted Sarandos In Israel; TalkTV Hire; Love Island UK — Global Briefs

Click here to read the full article. Berlinale Calls For Acquittal Of Filmmaker Tsitsi Dangarembga Following Protest Arrest The directors of the Berlin International Film Festival are calling on the Zimbabwe government to clear filmmaker Tsitsi Dangarembga and journalist Julie Barnes or drop the case before an upcoming trial begins. Both women were arrested in Harare in July 2020 during a protest calling for for the release of journalists and for institutional reforms. Berlinale directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian said as “an institution that stands up for freedom of speech and freedom of artistic expression worldwide,” they were asking the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Savile
Person
Philomena
Person
Richard Madeley
Person
Steve Coogan
Deadline

‘Peaky Blinders’ Producer Joe Donaldson Launches Magic Hour Television; Signs First-Look Deal With All3Media International & New Pictures

Click here to read the full article. Peaky Blinders and Cobra producer Joe Donaldson has set an indie, Magic Hour Television, and signed a first-look deal with All3Media International and All3Media-owned drama house New Pictures. Donaldson will develop a slate, funded by All3 and its international arm, and partner with New Pictures co-founder and CEO Willow Grylls to produce scripted TV. Furthermore, Donaldson will also serve as executive producer for New Pictures on Sky Max’s upcoming third season of British drama Cobra, titled Cobra: Rebellion, which is due to start filming later this year. BAFTA-winner Donaldson has worked with New Pictures since 2018 on the previous two...
NFL
Daily Mail

'I miss him, we all miss him': Sir Elton John dedicates his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set

Sir Elton John dedicated his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set on Friday night. The star, 75, introducing the track - which found a second wave of success in 1991 as a live cover version between Sir Elton and Michael - saying he 'misses' the singer.
MUSIC
Deadline

Johnny Depp & Amber Heard’s Legal Battle Not Over; ‘Aquaman’ Star Formally Announces Appeal, If She Can Pay Up

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Depp’s multimillion-dollar defamation suit against Amber Heard is over, but not really over if the Aquaman actress can pay a pricey bond. In a short and sometimes tense hearing Friday morning in Judge Penney Azcarate’s Fairfax, VA courtroom, a final judgment in the explicit and high-profile civil trial that ended June 1 was presented and entered into the docket (read it here). However, in a contentious back and forth with Azcarate, Heard’s main attorney Elaine Bredehoft sought to set a briefing schedule and more for a proposed appeal for her client. Azcarate bluntly told...
FAIRFAX, VA
Deadline

Daytime Emmys: Mishael Morgan Of ‘The Young And The Restless’ Becomes First Black Woman To Win Outstanding Lead Actress

Click here to read the full article. Mishael Morgan made history Friday by becoming the first Black actress to win in the Outstanding Lead Actress category at the Daytime Emmys. She plays Amanda Sinclair on The Young and the Restless.  After receiving a standing ovation, Morgan took the stage to thank her family and fans before acknowledging the significance of her win. Daytime Emmy Awards Red Carpet – Photo Gallery “I was born on a tiny island in the Caribbean, and I’m now standing on an international stage and I am being honored regardless of the color of my skin, regardless of my...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stratagem#Baby Cow Productions#O2 Arena#British#Bbc
Deadline

Mark Fleischman, Former Studio 54 Owner, Planning Assisted Suicide In Europe

Click here to read the full article. The man who once ruled New York City nightlife has told a media outlet that he plans to end the party in July. Mark Fleischman, who owned Manhattan’s Studio 54, once the world’s most exclusive club, is now 82 and confined to a wheelchair. He told the New York Post that he plans to use the Swiss nonprofit assisted suicide group Dignitas to end his life on July 13. The group helps assisted suicides with a lethal dose of barbiturates after a lengthy screening process. “I can’t walk, my speech is f–ked up and I...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

‘Happening’ Director Audrey Diwan On Roe V Wade: “I Never Imagined That Such A Big Democracy Could Accept This” — Guest Column

Click here to read the full article. Editor’s Note: French filmmaker and screenwriter Audrey Diwan is the director of Venice Golden Lion-winning abortion drama Happening (L’Evénément). Adapted from celebrated French writer Annie Ernaux’s autobiographical novel of the same name, it follows the emotionally harrowing and physically perilous battle of a brilliant literature student to obtain an abortion in 1963, some 12 years before it was made legal in France. The film’s unexpectedly timely U.S. release by IFC Films in May coincided with news via a leaked document that the Supreme Court was on the verge of overturning the landmark 1973...
NFL
Deadline

January 6th Hearing Highlights Evidence That Matt Gaetz, Other Lawmakers Sought Presidential Pardons After Capitol Attack

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, with latest: A number of lawmakers, including Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), sought presidential pardons after January 6th, according to testimony before the committee’s hearing on Thursday. “The only reason I know to ask for a pardon is you think you committed a crime,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL). The committee showed text of a January 11 email in which Brooks was seeking pardons to “every congressman and senator who vote to reject the electoral college vote submissions of Arizona and Pennsylvania.” Gaetz was included in Brooks’ request for a...
NFL
Deadline

Vicky Eguia Dies: Amazon Studios PR Executive Was 48

Click here to read the full article. Veteran PR executive Vicky Eguia, who worked on several award winning movie campaigns such as Pan’s Labyrinth, La Vie en Rose and Amazon Studios’ Oscar winning Manchester by the Sea and The Salesman, has died after a long battle with cancer. She was 48. Her family revealed the news in a Facebook post early Saturday. For any reporter, publicist or filmmaker who worked with Vicky, they’ll remember her for her jubilant, graceful, patient and can-do spirit. As a journalist, whether you were working with Vicky on a breaking news story, or trying to land an interview with major talent...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Amazon
Deadline

Nancy Pelosi On Supreme Court Ruling Overturning Roe V Wade: “The Hypocrisy Is Raging, But The Harm Is Endless”

Click here to read the full article. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attacked the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling overturning Roe V Wade. “There’s no point in saying good morning, because it certainly is not one,” Pelosi told reporters on Capitol Hill, as she called the ruling “cruel ” and “outrageous and heart-wrenching.” She also pointed to the fact that the court affirmed a constitutional right to carry a concealed weapon, but on Friday did not recognize that right for a woman to have an abortion. “The hypocrisy is raging, but the harm is endless,” Pelosi said. Other congressional leaders also weighed in. Senate Majority Leader...
NFL
Deadline

Robert A. Katz Dies: Oscar- And Emmy-Nominated Producer On ‘Introducing Dorothy Dandridge’ And Films ‘Gettysburg’ And ‘Selena’ Was 79

Click here to read the full article. Robert Katz, a film and television producer best known for Gettysburg, Selena and Introducing Dorothy Dandridge, died June 22 at Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys, CA following a long battle with lung cancer. He was 79. His death was confirmed by his family. Katz was born February 7, 1943 in Los Angeles, where he grew up, graduated high school and attended college. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2021: A Photo Gallery He served in the U.S. Marines as a jet fighter pilot. In the mid 1960s, he was detailed to Israel, where he helped to...
NFL
Deadline

Daytime Emmys: ‘General Hospital’ Takes Best Drama, ‘Kelly Clarkson’ Named Best Talk Show – Full Winners List

Click here to read the full article. ABC’s General Hospital — already the winningest sudser in daytime history – was named Outstanding Daytime Drama on Friday while The Kelly Clarkson Show took home the prize for Outstanding Talk Show at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards. The ceremony aired live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+. Jeopardy! won Best Game Show with new hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, while Mishael Morgan made history by becoming the first Black woman to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama for her work on The Young and the Restless.  The in-person ceremony at the...
NFL
Deadline

Peter Bergman Inks Five-Year Deal To Remain On ‘The Young & The Restless’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE, updated: Peter Bergman may not have won his fourth Daytime Emmy at Friday’s 49th annual ceremony, but the beloved star of The Young and the Restless has already won big: Deadline has learned the actor, who has played Jack Abbott since 1989, has inked a new, five-year deal to keep him on the CBS sudser. Five-year contracts in daytime are practically unheard of these days — they typically range in length from one to four years — which is why Bergman’s pact is so significant. The actor remains more popular than ever and it’s clear...
NFL
Deadline

Lorey Sebastian Dies: ‘American Beauty’ And ‘Hell Or High Water’ Still Photographer Was 78

Click here to read the full article. On-set still photographer Lorey Sebastian, who worked on such movies as Crash, Twilight, Wild Hogs, Blow, St. Elmo’s Fire, I Am Sam, In the Valley of Elah and A Million Ways to Die in the West died May 9 in New Mexico after a brief illness. She was 78. Sebastian was born in 1944 in New York City where she lived until she moved to Los Angeles. She started her career in 1977 when she was the still photographer on the set of Joan Micklin Silver’s film Between The Lines. With over 100 credits...
NFL
Deadline

‘Boy Meets World’ Alums Danielle Fishel & Marc Blutman Team To Develop Comedy ‘I’m With Her’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Former Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel and co-executive producer Marc Blutman have teamed to develop middle schooler comedy I’m With Her. I’m With Her follows the unlikely pairing of Ali and Atlas, two middle schoolers, each of whom has something the other desires. Influencer Ali has a platform with little substance while outlier Atlas has substance but no platform. The pair are thrown together when Ali enlists the socially conscious Atlas to be the unseen voice behind her popular stream, 3 Minutes With Ali. Atlas agrees to fill the role on one...
NFL
Deadline

Bill Maher’s ‘Real Time’ Looks For The Center Harbor In A Sea Of Outrage Over Roe V. Wade

Click here to read the full article. It was the last Real Time before a five-week break, and luckily for Bill Maher, he had one last show to discuss the hottest topic of the moment, the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. As much as the country was trying today to make sense of how the new order will affect life in these United States, so Maher and his guests struggled to understand the how and why of it. Maher began by referencing another recent Supeme Court ruling on carrying guns. “Welcome to right wing America, where if you want...
NFL
Deadline

‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Premiere: Chris Hemsworth On Thor’s “Adolescent Quality”; Natalie Portman’s “Wild Ride” & Christian Bale’s Fingernail Challenge

Click here to read the full article. For fans of Taika Waititi’s take on Thor in Thor: Ragnarok, the premiere of the writer-director’s latest MCU go-round, Thor: Love And Thunder, has been a long time coming. But it seems there may be yet more to come. At the Hollywood premiere on Thursday, its star, Chris Hemsworth said he hopes to continue the role for more films, especially if he can carry on working with Waititi. “I’ll do it until someone says get off the stage. I love it,” he told Deadline. Thor is the only MCU character to have four films focused...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

97K+
Followers
31K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy