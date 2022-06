Why do the citizens of Laguna Beach provide free office space to the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce (CoC)? To hear CoC representatives tell it, long ago their organization gave the citizens of Laguna Beach its cherished property and in return the City agreed to free office space in perpetuity. That telling presents an inaccurate account of what really happened back in 1937. Back then, the CoC was in danger of defaulting on their mortgage and it was in arrears for property taxes too. Foreclosure loomed. The 1937 agreement in which the City takes on the obligations of the Chamber in exchange for title reads in part:

LAGUNA BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO