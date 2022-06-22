ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrity Apprentice winner Benji Marshall reveals he used to get DRUNK before the board meetings: 'We'd go to the pub and have seven schooners'

By Mary Mrad
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Benji Marshall has revealed he used to get royally drunk before facing Lord Alan Sugar in the boardroom on Celebrity Apprentice Australia.

The retired NRL star, who won the Channel Nine reality show on Tuesday night, said he would visit the pub with his co-star Darren McMullen before every group meeting.

'On boardroom day, me and [Darren] used to go down to the bar and have seven or eight schooners,' the 37-year-old told The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48E6lp_0gIjWaDQ00
Benji Marshall (pictured)  has revealed he used to get royally drunk before facing Lord Alan Sugar in the boardroom on Celebrity Apprentice Australia 

'Everyone [the other contestants] would go in there stressed and we would go into the boardroom relaxed,' he added.

Benji was crowned the winner of Celebrity Apprentice on Tuesday night.

The former Rabbitohs and Wests Tigers player beat out television presenter Darren for the prize: $100,000 for his chosen charity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gVg8S_0gIjWaDQ00
The retired NRL star, 37, who won the Channel Nine show on Tuesday night, told Kyle and Jackie O he would visit the pub with his co-star Darren McMullen before every board meeting 

Benji raised an additional $387,105 through his final event, making it a total of $487,105 for Souths Cares, a not-for-profit institution closely affiliated with the South Sydney Rabbitohs NRL club.

'Who would've thought, just a washed-up footy player... winning Celebrity Apprentice. We raised almost half a million dollars!' Benji said after his win.

During the episode, the two finalists had been tasked with creating an event, and whoever raised the most money would take the crown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PlCxB_0gIjWaDQ00
Benji was crowned the winner of Celebrity Apprentice on Tuesday night. The rugby league footballer beat out television presenter Darren for the prize: $100,000 for his chosen charity 

Darren raised $172,617 while Benji raised $387,105 and won the competition.

Lord Sugar declared: 'Benji, I'm delighted to say that you are the winner of celebrity apprentice with the additional $100,000, you have raised $487,105.

'That's a lot, a lot of money. Fantastic. Well done.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H0BB7_0gIjWaDQ00
Darren raised $172,617 while Benji raised a whopping $387,105 and won the competition 

