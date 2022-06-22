ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, AR

Arkansas runoff election results

ARKANSAS, USA — Run-off elections in Crawford, Sebastian and Washington counties resulted in a new judge and sheriff in Crawford County and a tight race between Republicans Patrick Deakins and Mark Scales in the GOP primary for Washington County Judge. Crawford County had three separate run-off races. Residents...

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Friday, June 24, 2022: The death penalty

A quick dive into our archives revealed that of hundreds of polls since 2010, we’ve not asked readers for a straight up and down as to whether Arkansas should retain the death penalty. So, we’re asking that question through the weekend. Our view that we’ve expressed before is opposition because it’s unevenly applied. You’ve just got to be plain unlucky to be executed in the United States, and luck should have nothing to do with the process. It shouldn’t matter whether you live in any of the 27 states that allow it. It shouldn’t matter how well or how poorly you were represented in court, or if you were able to hire the best legal counsel. Why should a New York axe murderer have the knowledge that she will not be executed, while an Arkansas axe murdered might be left to wonder? And has been demonstrated in many cases, sometimes the verdicts are just wrong. Fairness and equity are at the basis of all of our laws. The lack of fairness and equality in the use of the death penalty are all the reasons we need to stop using it. If society is unwilling to execute everyone who deserves it, society should set aside its blood lust.
Roe v Wade: Inside an Arkansas abortion clinic on its last day

There was a palpable change in the atmosphere at an abortion clinic in Little Rock, Arkansas the morning the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade. That was the moment everything turned upside down. The doors at the end of the hallway that leads to the patient area were instantly shut...
Rutledge: Major Victory For Second Amendment Rights

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge issued a statement following a major victory for Second Amendment rights in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen. In a 6-3 vote, the United States Supreme Court struck down New York’s severely restrictive firearm license regime. In 2021, Attorney General Rutledge and 25 other state attorneys general filed an amicus brief arguing that New York’s restrictions violated the fundamental right to self-defense outside the home and were unconstitutional.
Northwest Arkansas march 7 December 81862

During the fall of 1861 and winter of 1862, Federal forces vied for control of southwestern Missouri with the pro-secessionist State Guard, commanded by Major General Sterling Price, and Confederate forces from Arkansas under General Ben McCulloch. The region changed hands several times. In February 1862 a Federal army of...
Dangerous species of worm found in Arkansas, authorities say

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Although most worms are harmless, not all of them are. A dangerous species has just been spotted in Arkansas, according to state authorities. Since the week of June 13, hammerhead worms have been found in Greene County, according to the University of Arkansas’ Division...
