Robin S. Learned Of Beyoncé Sampling “Show Me Love” For “Break My Soul” On Social Media

When Beyoncé released “Break My Soul,” the long-awaited lead single from her forthcoming album, Renaissance , fans declared Summer ’22 to be the season of dancing. The lively house track samples Robin S .’s hit ’90s single, “Show Me Love,” a nod that drew listeners in even more as Bey urged her audience to release themselves from any binding shackles and embrace their newfound freedom.

Robin S. shared with Good Morning Britain her feelings about being sampled on the new single and how she discovered her song was used.

“It doesn’t have to be confirmed. A singer knows her songs,” she began. “My son called me and he’s like, ‘Mom, mom, you’re trending all over the place! Beyoncé put her song out and it’s ‘Show Me Love’ and you’re trending everywhere!”

The 60-year-old singer—who is still making music—mentioned that she’s open to doing a collab with Queen Bey, adding, “That’s always [the] dream.” Most of all, despite not being contacted directly by the Parkwood team, Robin felt thankful for the moment.

“This message goes out to the Queen Bey herself—Beyoncé, to Jay-Z, to the entire team. Thank you so much for giving me my flowers while I’m still alive,” she continued. “I am honored and I’m excited to see what else can happen.”

“Show Me Love,” the RIAA certified Gold and peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, No. 7 on the R&B chart, and No. 1 on the dance club chart. VIBE even considered it to be one of the dance tracks that changed the game.

Watch the official video for the ’90s international hit single below. Beyoncé’s Renaissance is due July 29.