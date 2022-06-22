ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

SUV crashes into San Luis Obispo home Wednesday morning

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0plW5A_0gIjVT1Q00

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – A SUV crashed into a San Luis Obispo home on Wednesday morning, and the San Luis Obispo Police Department used it as a reminder for drivers to stick to the speed limit.

The SUV crashed into a residence on Orcutt Road at an unknown time on Wednesday morning, the police department said in a tweet.

No one inside the residence was injured, and the driver only sustained minor injuries.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in the collision, the police department said.

The post SUV crashes into San Luis Obispo home Wednesday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calcoastnews.com

Car crashes into pedestrian on Highway 101 in Santa Maria

A car crashed into a pedestrian walking on Highway 101 in Santa Maria on Friday afternoon, causing major injuries. Shortly before 4 p.m., a caller reported a vehicle hit a man walking on northbound Highway 101, south of Santa Maria Way. Santa Maria Firefighters, a ground ambulance and an air support helicopter responded to the scene.
SANTA MARIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Fire destroys home in Lompoc

Fire crews from Lompoc, Santa Barbara County, and Vandenburg Space Force Base answered the call for a fully involved structure fire at a home in downtown Lompoc late Thursday night. The post Fire destroys home in Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
LOMPOC, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
San Luis Obispo, CA
Accidents
San Luis Obispo, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
News Channel 3-12

San Luis Obispo hosts firefighting camp for young women

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Cal Fire is sponsoring a five day camp for young women in high school to gain hands-on firefighting experience. Camp Cinder, as it is called, is introducing students to structural firefighting operations and gear, ladder and aerial truck evolutions, vehicle extrication tools, wild land firefighting operations, and beach and water The post San Luis Obispo hosts firefighting camp for young women appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Traffic Accident
KEYT

San Luis Obispo Police look for credit card thieves

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo Police Department is looking for help identifying two young people who are suspected of using stolen credit cards at Target. The two are suspected of using the cards on June 18, according to the police department. Anyone with information is...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
News Channel 3-12

Caltrans is paving Highway 135

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Caltrans paving project of Highway 135 has made its way through Santa Maria. The stretch from Lakeview Rd. North to Main Street is fully paved. The remaining section of road, to Highway 101, will be repaved by mid-July and will also be re-striped, and get a new guardrail and new The post Caltrans is paving Highway 135 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy