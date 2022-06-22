ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulldozer crushes illegal dirt bikes, ATVs, minibikes in New York City

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
New York Mayor Eric Adams is sending a message to the riders of illegal dirt bikes, ATVs and minibikes in the city.

Adams said that there has been an 88% increase in seizures of the bikes when compared to last year, SILive.com reported.

He called the bikes “loud, intimidating and dangerous,” during a media event in Brooklyn this week.

The event ended with Adams giving the signal to a bulldozer driver to crush nearly a hundred seized dirt bikes, ATVs and minibikes.

Since the start of the year, the New York Police Department has taken almost 2,000 illegal motorbikes and ATVs off the streets, WNYW reported.

Many were illegal since they don’t have the necessary equipment to allow them to be ridden on the street. Instead, they’re designed for off-roading.

The NYPD will destroy bikes only when it cannot find the owners.

The department says it doesn’t sell or donate the illegal bikes to keep them off the streets, WNYW reported.

CBS New York

Reactions to concealed carry decision pour in from Brooklyn

NEW YORK -  Reactions to the Supreme Court's decision on concealed carry in New York State are pouring in all over the city as people try to understand how this ruling will affect public safety. "I think maybe if there was a legal carrying citizen on the subway, it may have made a difference," says Patricia Harrison from Brownsville, referencing the Sunset Park subway shooting in April. "Maybe in Buffalo, it may have made a difference."CBS2's Hannah Kliger spoke to Brooklynites across the borough about their thoughts on the ruling.READ MORE: Supreme Court strikes down New York's concealed carry law  "I think to...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Special waste drop-off sites are now open

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Department of Sanitation (DSNY) is holding special waste drop-off sites across the five boroughs, where residents can discard certain harmful products. The Staten Island drop-off site will be located off the Muldoon Avenue exit of the southbound West Shore Expressway, past the DSNY security booth.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
