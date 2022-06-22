ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Geelong Cats star Patrick Dangerfield set to return from injury for blockbuster head-to-head clash with Richmond's Dustin Martin

By Steve Larkin
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Geelong's Brownlow medallist Patrick Dangerfield is set to return as coach Chris Scott forecasts more conservative injury management at his AFL club.

Dangerfield, 32, hasn't played since hurting a calf muscle on May 21 versus Port Adelaide.

But Scott expects his star midfielder, who won the sport's highest individual accolade in 2016, to be back for Saturday's round 15 clash against Richmond at the MCG.

'We think so,' Scott told reporters on Wednesday.

'We'd like to see this (training) session today especially but our plan has been pretty conservative in terms of the injury management, getting enough work into Patrick which he was denied earlier in the year.

'Every indication is that he'll be ready to go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DjPfE_0gIjV1dZ00
Geelong's Patrick Dangerfield is poised to make his long-awaited return this weekend for the Cats from a nagging calf injury
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rEEO4_0gIjV1dZ00
With fellow superstar Dustin Martin also likely to return, AFL fans are salivating ahead of the Geelong v Richmond clash at the MCG on Saturday

'But I must say that over the next whatever it is, eight or nine weeks to finish off the year, that we won't hesitate with any of our players to play it a bit more conservatively if that is what the data is telling us.

'It's exciting that it looks as if (Richmond star) Dustin Martin is back and Patrick Dangerfield is back, I hope they get to play on each other a bit.'

Scott said veteran Shaun Higgins, who hasn't been sighted at AFL level since round seven, would play in state league ranks this weekend while downplaying the significance of a recent heavy training load at the Cats.

After last week's away win against West Coast, Scott said the club had increased training workloads entering that fixture and over the preceding bye weekend.

But on Wednesday, Scott said of the heavier training block: 'I suspect if it has been spoken about much at all, it's a little overblown.

'It hasn't been a departure from what we have been doing in previous years.

'There's always a balance for us...we certainly won't have any excuses going into this game.

'We think our preparation has been good for the longer term for the couple of months to come, but by this week we think we're primed to play well.'

The blockbuster round 15 clash between the Cats and Tigers starts from 4.35pm on Saturday at the MCG.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Lauren Bell is excited for the prospect of an England debut and the uncapped player nicknamed 'The Shard' could be the perfect fit to follow in the footsteps of giants Anya Shrubsole and Katherine Brunt

Lauren Bell knows that stepping into the shoes of Anya Shrubsole and Katherine Brunt is a daunting prospect for any debutant. But perhaps a player nicknamed ‘The Shard’ for her height is the perfect fit for that tall order. Bell, who is 6ft, is one of five uncapped...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Crystal Palace sign exciting Derby teenager winger Malcolm Ebiowei on a five-year deal for free as former Arsenal and Rangers academy product looks to make it in the Premier League

Crystal Palace have confirmed they have agreed a deal with Malcolm Ebiowei for the exciting winger to join them from Derby. Ebiowei, 18, penned a five-year contract and also passed a medical last week, with Palace now confirming his arrival. Ebiowei will join Palace from July 1 when his Derby...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Michael Cheika offers old rival Eddie Jones his backing... as he insists the under-fire head coach 'has done a fantastic job' ahead of England's three-match series in Australia

The last time England came to Australia, Michael Cheika tried in vain to ambush Eddie Jones. This time, he is offering support to his former team-mate and coaching rival, while plotting a salvage operation on another continent. In 2016, Cheika was in charge of the Wallabies, who had reached the...
RUGBY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Dangerfield
Person
Mcg
Person
Shaun Higgins
Person
Dustin Martin
Daily Mail

TOP SPIN AT THE TEST: Jack Leach is the first England spinner to take five-fors in a home test since 1974... while Daryl Mitchell scored the most runs by a New Zealander in a series in 50 years

England need 113 runs with eight wickets in hand to clinch victory in the third Test against New Zealand as they stand on the brink of a remarkable series clean sweep. Jack Leach took 5-66 on day four of the third Test against New Zealand at Headingley to give him match figures of 10-166 - his first 10-wicket haul.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Serena Williams looks on great form as she shows off her backhand and sports black face tape while training ahead of the Wimbledon tournament

Serena Williams looked on great form on Saturday as she showed off her backhand during a training session at London's All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. The American tennis ace, 40, also sported black tape on her face as she prepared to take part in the Wimbledon tennis tournament after gaining a wildcard entry in the ladies' singles.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

LOCKER ROOM: Old master Stan Wawrinka against young gun Jannik Sinner on Court 2 is tough to call, while entertainers Alexander Bublik and Marton Fucsovics will put on a show on the outside courts on day one of Wimbledon

Wimbledon returns once again this week and it promises to be a spectacle, with the likes of Novak Djokovic, Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray all set to be in action on the opening day. It's not just the big names who will be vying for the big price as Grand...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Stefanos Tsitsipas warns that 'immortal' Rafael Nadal should not be underestimated at Wimbledon despite injury struggles and backs himself to make a big impact as he claims he 'proved he likes playing on grass' with win in Mallorca

Stefanos Tsitsipas has issued a double warning to the Wimbledon field: don't count me out; and beware an injured Rafael Nadal. First, his view on Nadal, who limps into the big fortnight with a numbed nerve in his foot and the update that he can 'walk normally...most days'. 'We're used...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Geelong Cats
Daily Mail

'I couldn't be more proud': Olympic legend Daley Thompson heaps praise on his son Elliot for winning the British decathlon title in Manchester... 46 years after his father first won it!

Daley Thompson says he 'couldn't be more proud' after his son Elliot followed in his footsteps by winning the British decathlon title. At 29, Elliot Thompson has had a slow-burning career since taking up the sport in 2016, but had his biggest moment by far in taking the crown in Manchester on Saturday.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Nick Kyrgios claims he 'can beat anyone' at Wimbledon as he chases elusive first Grand Slam but insists the tennis world 'would still say something negative' if he won

Will this be Nick Kyrgios's year at Wimbledon? He's got the talent to become a Grand Slam champion, but that debate over the Australian's application continues to crop up when in his company. It was broached at his press conference on Sunday, though the topic wasn't brought up by journalists....
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Carlos Alcaraz calls upon British No 2 Dan Evans for guidance at Wimbledon to prepare for just his third ever match on grass as exciting young Spaniard insists he is 'watching the training of the best players'

What does the next superstar of men's tennis do when he wants to learn to play on grass? Apparently, he gets in touch with Dan Evans. Carlos Alcaraz prepared for just his third ever match on a grass court by practising with the British No 2 at Wimbledon on Sunday, and said afterwards: 'I'm trying to watch the training of the best players.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rugby
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Xander Schauffele wins the Travelers Championship by two shots as American holds his nerve after leading heading into the final round... with runner-up rookie Sahith Theegal enduring nightmare on the 18th

Xander Schauffele won the Travelers Championship with a three-stroke swing on the final hole on Sunday, hitting to 3 feet for birdie after rookie Sahith Theegala took two shots to get out of a bunker and made a double bogey in the group ahead. A stroke ahead entering the day,...
GOLF
Daily Mail

'My biggest thing is having belief in myself... that's what Ben and Baz have really helped me with': Jack Leach hails Stokes and McCullum for helping him thrive in England's new attacking set-up after his 10-wicket haul

Joe Root produced an outrageous reverse scoop for six to help England close in on victory over New Zealand at Headingley and a 3-0 series whitewash. The former England skipper lifted a Neil Wagner delivery over his shoulder, the slip cordon and the boundary, leading Sky commentator Mark Butcher to exclaim: 'That is barking, but so, so good.'
SPORTS
Daily Mail

New Zealand's batting titans deserve so much more... Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell may end up playing the central role in Test cricket’s most heroic failure

They sound like a pair of accountants, but have been batting like millionaires. Mitchell and Blundell. Blundell and Mitchell. Throughout this series, their names have been inextricable, interchangeable and – in the record books – indelible. When the fourth day of this third and final Test began, the...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

From sprinkling stardust... to his lunch! Max Burgin dazzles to win the 800m at the British Championships as he obliterates his rivals in the cold - before throwing up and admitting 'that's just me after every race'

First, he sprinkled some stardust on the track and then he sprinkled some lunch. Max Burgin won't be the only 800m runner feeling a little queasy on the basis of his astonishing performance in Manchester on Sunday. To see him obliterate a fine field at the British Championships was quite...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Alastair Gray out to rise at Wimbledon as quickly as his cryptocurrency stock has fallen with 24-year-old eagerly anticipating his Grand Slam debut, while Jack Draper claims he can '100 per cent' make a Raducanu-esque breakthrough

Alastair Gray's cryptocurrency portfolio may have crashed along with the rest of the world’s, but the Brit is banking on his own stock rising at Wimbledon. Of the 17 Britons in the singles draws this week, Gray is among the most obscure. The likeable 24-year-old’s story is little-known to...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Umar Nurmagomedov, cousin of UFC legend Khabib, extends his unbeaten record after dominating Nate Maness at UFC Vegas 57... with the Dagestani fighter now boasting 15 victories without a defeat in his career

Umar Nurmagomedov, cousin of UFC legend Khabib, extended his unbeaten streak to 15-wins-in-a-row after dominating Nate Maness on Saturday night. The Dagestani fighter showed off the impressive grappling and wrestling ability that we've come to expect from the Nurmagomedov family to earn himself a unanimous decision win. Khabib, the former...
UFC
Daily Mail

'There is no hiding': Wayne Pivac insists Wales are desperate to put their Six Nations embarrassment by Italy behind them in their daunting three-Test series in world champions South Africa's backyard

It's a long time between drinks,' quipped Wayne Pivac this week, as he admitted he had been left embarrassed by Wales' Six Nations humiliation at the hands of Italy. Pivac's side landed in South Africa last week ahead of a daunting three-Test series with the world champion Springboks. It is...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

438K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy