Kim Kardashian SCOLDS sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3 as they get loud backstage at The Tonight Show... just hours after they interrupted her Instagram Live session

Just hours after her sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, loudly interrupted her Instagram Live session, Kim Kardashian found herself scolding her sons again at The Tonight Show.

The 41-year-old reality star appeared on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show to promote her SKKN skincare line, when she had to interrupt her interview to scold her sons.

Her sons were also joined by Remi, the six-year-old daughter of KKW Chief Communications Officer (CCO) Tracy Romulus backstage.

Kardashian was admitting that she had never watched Saturday Night Live before hosting the show in October, when Fallon said, 'I'm hearing kids.'

Kim whipped her head towards the backstage area and said, 'Guys -- guys, can you stop? This is, like, your first time at work with me. Can you please?'

The camera showed both Saint and Psalm with Remi, as Kim added, 'My two boys are here and I hear them making so much noise guys, this is your first time at work with me. Don't mess this up. Come on.'

Kim also added her oldest child, daughter North, just turned nine, and that she already has quite the special talent.

'So, she's really into special effect makeup. She does, like, really good, like, wounds and scars,' Kim said.

'She's really good at it so she was taking classes. So she wanted to have a spooky wilderness-themed birthday party, so I took them out camping in the wilderness,' Kim added, before scolding her kids again.

'Guys, seriously. You got to -- you got to go,' she said, adding, 'Psalmy left, he was being loud.'

When Fallon asked how North got into makeup, Kim admitted, 'I have no idea, that's a really good question. I should be concerned.

'I have no idea how she got into it but I got her a teacher to show her and get all of the supplies so she wanted to teach her girlfriends. And we took about eight kids, eight girls and we went camping in the wilderness and she wanted it to be really spooky,' she said.

'There was a whole class that she taught her friends how to do special-effects wounds and scars and she's really good at it,' Kim added.

Kim shares Saint and Psalm with her ex-husband Kanye West, along with nine-year-old North and four-year-old Chicago.

The reality star made the appearance on The Tonight Show to promote her new skincare line SKKN.