Milwaukee airport to unveil Best of Wisconsin dining experience

One restaurant at Mitchell International Airport is unveiling a new menu, honoring Wisconsin and all it has to offer.

The Garden District Kitchen & Bar is the latest restaurant to open as a part of the airport's "major refresh." Now, we are getting an idea of what its menu will look like.

According to a news release from Mitchell International Airport, the menu emphasizes iconic Wisconsin foods like Usinger’s corned beef and brats, jalapeno cheese curds, a beer cheesesteak sandwich, and a Wisconsin fish fry.

The new menu is set to unveil at the airport on Tuesday, July 28.

