'Hoosier at heart': Jim Melton returns home to coach Monroe Central boys basketball

MUNCIE, Ind. — The new era of Monroe Central boys basketball will be led by Jim Melton.

He replaces Justin Ullom, now at Muncie Central after eight years with the Golden Bears, in which he amassed a 119-72 record that ended with the program's first Class 2A sectional title and undefeated regular season .

Melton coached previously at Park Tudor, where he was a part of three 2A state championships and worked with professionals such as Jaren Jackson Jr., Yogi Ferrell and Trevion Bluiett, as well as at Winchester and Arcanum in Ohio.

His most recent stop was at Fort Recovery in Ohio, where Melton went 37-25 in three seasons.

'It's time to get back to Indiana'

Despite not coaching near Randolph County for several years, Melton never departed the area. Now the Union City-native will coach in the place he knows best.

"My time was up and it's time to get back to Indiana," Melton said. "I'm a Hoosier at heart, and there's nothing like coaching Indiana high school basketball."

Metlon is rooted in the community. His three sons went to school in Winchester, and he is a business owner in and around Randolph County. Melton called it "a dream come true coming back home," if nothing else because he finally avoids hours of commuting to practices and games.

During his coaching stints elsewhere, Melton said he always kept tabs on the local teams, especially the historic Golden Bears squad this past season. He quickly applied online when he saw the position become available, and a phone call with athletic director Josh Burkett soon followed.

Burkett became close with Ullom in his first year leading Monroe Central athletics. While he didn't want the school's winningest and longest-tenured coach to leave, Burkett said he would've also gone after Ullom if he worked for the Bearcats.

Following a year of many firsts for the Golden Bears, it was sad for Burkett to say goodbye to Ullom and a strong senior class. He admitted to feeling some pressure to hire someone capable of building upon the program's current foundation, but it quickly appeared Melton was up to the task.

"There's no pressure for the next coach to win 25 games. That's a unique situation. The pressure is more of (wanting) to hire the right person for the job, for our kids and our community to be successful," Burkett said. "Sending coach Melton to the board was a no-brainer for me and our hiring committee, and I felt really good about it. Once we got him in the room, each time I felt more and more confident that this is our guy."

With Burkett being a former head boys basketball coach at Western Boone, the two quickly "hit it off" during the interview process. They used similar terminology, and Burkett liked that Melton was extremely prepared and detailed.

Building relationships

Melton's having connections in the area also was seen as a positive that hopefully makes it easier to hire a coaching staff this summer. Only Rick Owens is confirmed to return, but the plan is to bring others on board in the coming weeks.

Relationship-building, a major point of emphasis Burkett and Monroe Central look for in coaches, also was discussed. With a mostly inexperienced roster returning, the Golden Bears need someone who can confidently connect with and provide direction to players who were already around a winning environment.

"I give the administration at Monroe Central credit for the culture that they've cultivated there in the last decade or so. Who wouldn't want to coach there?" Melton said. "I get it, they're coming off an undefeated season and historical run that they had, but (it) doesn't mean that the basketball program is done and over with and it's a reset. So I'm looking forward to building the program from the bottom up and not starting all over. I'm just going to add to the foundation that coach Ullom's already laid."

Melton said he's a defensive-minded coach, like Ullom, and implements offensive systems based on personnel. He's had teams that played fast and slowed it down, but with little time around the players thus far, he has yet to decide which style next year's squad will utilize.

There is a difference, however, in how Melton sees the game now since the last time he coached in Indiana. His experiences in Ohio introduced him to a distinctly different brand of basketball than he'd coached previously. Fort Recovery played in one of the "best small-school conferences ... in the country," battling schools that all combined for 145 state championships, so Melton is more hardened than when he first became a head coach.

"It's a little more physical, it's a football state. The games are called and officiated entirely different ... they let a lot more contact and things go on of that nature, so that was an adjustment," Melton said. "(Coaching in Ohio) was a great experience because I was able to see different strategies, different approaches."

Melton did not initially plan to leave Fort Recovery, but his contract was not renewed . He said he still hasn't received an explanation why, only that his former assistant coach has taken the helm. Melton declined to go into detail but said others can "put two and two together."

Still, he and Burkett feel this is the perfect partnership. Although Monroe Central originally wanted to hire a teacher-coach, Burkett said it became more about availability than anything else.

Melton's schedule is flexible, and for the first time in several years, his school's gym is just a short drive away.

"I'm excited to become a part of the Golden Bear family. My phone was (going off) nonstop last Tuesday," Melton said. "It was just phenomenal to see the support. I think everyone's excited. It's kind of a fresh start, and let's see how this thing goes."

Gus Martin is a sports reporter at The Star Press. Follow him on Twitter @GusMartin_SP , and contact him at gmartin@gannett.com or 765-729-4742.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: 'Hoosier at heart': Jim Melton returns home to coach Monroe Central boys basketball